The Indian men's hockey team played out a 2-2 draw against hosts New Zealand in the second match of the Century of Sporting Unity Series at the Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium on Saturday. New Zealand fought back late in the contest to deny India victory, with the hosts scoring in the 56th minute before the visitors responded a minute later. A HARD-FOUGHT DRAW! 🇮🇳🤝🇳🇿 The Indian Men’s Hockey Team battled it out with hosts New Zealand in the second match of the 2026 India/New Zealand Century of Sporting Unity Event, earning a 2-2 draw! 👏 All eyes on the final match as India looks to finish the three-match series on a winning note! 🏑🔥 Image Credit: bwmedianz #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #INDvNZ — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 21, 2026 India had taken the lead in the three-match series after winning the opening encounter 3-2 on November 19, but New Zealand bounced back with a spirited performance to keep the series alive ahead of Sunday's final match. ALSO READ: Infantino's FIFA Re-Election Plans Hit A New Twist As Two Candidates Enter The Race

New Zealand Take Lead, India Fight Back New Zealand opened the scoring through Dylan Thomas in the 25th minute, putting the hosts ahead before the half-time break. India responded strongly after the restart, with Angad Bir Singh finding the back of the net in the 35th minute to bring the scores level at 1-1. The goal gave India momentum as both teams continued to battle for control of the contest.

100 Years of Unity through Sports! 🏑 The unbeaten streak continues! On November 21 at the Lloyd Elsmore Park Hockey Stadium in Auckland, the Indian Defence Forces Tri-Services contingent registered a solid 3-1 victory against the NZ Indians Men’s team (NZISA) in their 4th match of the bilateral tour. The match concluded on a warm note with team photographs and an exchange of mementos, celebrating shared heritage, camaraderie, and sporting spirit! 🇮🇳🤝🇳🇿 #IndiaNewZealand #DefenceCooperation #Hockey #IndianArmy #SSCB #NZISA @MEAIndia @PMOIndia @NarendraModi @DrSJaishankar @diaspora_india @mygovindia @IndianDiplomacy @PIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts @Prasarbharati @PIBCulture @MuanpuiiSaiawi @adgpi @IA_SportsAdvntr @indiannavy @indianavyMedia @IAF_MCC @HQ_IDS_India @TheHockeyIndia @IndiaSports @SpokespersonMoD @SportNZ @YASMinistry — India in New Zealand (@IndiainNZ) November 21, 2026 The match remained evenly poised heading into the final quarter, with neither side able to find the decisive breakthrough. Late Drama As Both Teams Score New Zealand appeared to have secured the advantage late in the match when Sam Hiha scored in the 56th minute, putting the hosts ahead 2-1.

However, India refused to give up and responded almost immediately. Captain Sanjay converted a penalty corner in the 57th minute to restore parity and ensure the contest ended in a 2-2 draw. ALSO READ: India Thrash Malaysia 4-1 To Begin Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Campaign In Style The result leaves India with a 1-0 lead in the series, having won the opening match, while New Zealand will look to carry their momentum into the final encounter. The two teams will meet again on Sunday in the third and final match, with India aiming to finish the tour on a winning note. India will look to win the tournament and establish themselves as a powerhouse in hockey.

The series commemorates 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand, dating back to 1926, when an Indian Army hockey team featuring legendary Major Dhyan Chand toured New Zealand.