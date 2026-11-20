Gianni Infantino's bid to extend his reign as FIFA president has taken a major twist after two challengers entered the race for the 2027 presidential election, ending the possibility of an uncontested re-election.
French Football Federation (FFF) president Philippe Diallo and Japan Football Association honorary president Kozo Tashima have emerged as challengers to the incumbent, who is seeking another term at the helm of world football's governing body.
The development comes amid growing criticism of Infantino's leadership, particularly following controversy surrounding his proposed commercial investment structure, which was eventually abandoned.
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Infantino To Face First Challengers Since 2023
The upcoming election marks the first time Infantino will face opposition since he was re-elected unopposed in 2023. He first took charge of FIFA in February 2016, succeeding Sepp Blatter, and is seeking another term that could keep him in office until 2031.
BREAKING: FIFA confirm it has received two submissions for candidates to rival Gianni Infantino in the Presidential election. Philippe Diallo and Kohzo Tashima will run against the current FIFA president. https://t.co/nFEieW4cJo— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 19, 2026
Diallo, who became president of the French Football Federation in 2023, has emerged as a prominent challenger, with support from UEFA. European football associations have increasingly voiced concerns over FIFA's direction and decision-making under Infantino.
Meanwhile, Tashima, a former Japan international and honorary president of the Japan Football Association, has also entered the contest. He previously served as JFA president and has experience within FIFA's governing structures.
Both challengers have reportedly secured the required nominations from at least five FIFA member associations.
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Ramon Vega Misses Out On Presidential Race
Former Switzerland international Ramon Vega, who had publicly expressed his intention to challenge Infantino, was not included among the submitted candidates after reportedly failing to secure the required endorsements.
The nominations of Infantino, Diallo and Tashima will now undergo eligibility and integrity checks by FIFA's electoral committee. The final list of admitted candidates is expected to be announced by February 18, 2027.
The election is scheduled to take place on March 18, 2027, during the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco. All 211 FIFA member associations will be entitled to vote.
Infantino's bid for another term faces a new challenge, although the incumbent continues to maintain strong support among FIFA's member associations.