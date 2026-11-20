Gianni Infantino's bid to extend his reign as FIFA president has taken a major twist after two challengers entered the race for the 2027 presidential election, ending the possibility of an uncontested re-election.

French Football Federation (FFF) president Philippe Diallo and Japan Football Association honorary president Kozo Tashima have emerged as challengers to the incumbent, who is seeking another term at the helm of world football's governing body.

The development comes amid growing criticism of Infantino's leadership, particularly following controversy surrounding his proposed commercial investment structure, which was eventually abandoned.

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Infantino To Face First Challengers Since 2023

The upcoming election marks the first time Infantino will face opposition since he was re-elected unopposed in 2023. He first took charge of FIFA in February 2016, succeeding Sepp Blatter, and is seeking another term that could keep him in office until 2031.