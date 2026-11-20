Mauricio Pochettino has begun his new chapter at Manchester United, with leaked drone footage capturing his first training session at Carrington ahead of Sunday's blockbuster Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield. The Argentine manager, who recently concluded his stint as United States national team coach, has taken charge of the Red Devils following the dismissal of Michael Carrick. Pochettino faces a difficult task of reviving United's fortunes, with the 20-time English champions languishing in the relegation zone following their worst league start in 40 years. ALSO READ: No Leagues, Financial Woes: Ex-Footballers Flag Indian Football Crisis In Letter To Sports Minister A 12-minute video of the closed training session was uploaded online, offering an unexpected glimpse into Pochettino's preparations for his first match in charge. The footage shows the new manager overseeing training drills, interacting with players and conducting tactical exercises.

🎥 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗔𝗚𝗘: The entire 12-minute clip of Mauricio Pochettino's first training session with Manchester United has been leaked onto X. https://t.co/AgDoEPbQY2 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) November 19, 2026 According to Sky Sports, the drone footage was captured over United's Carrington training ground and subsequently uploaded to YouTube. The video reportedly shows Pochettino working through match scenarios before gathering 11 players, 10 outfield players and a goalkeeper, for a briefing. However, the footage does not confirm whether the group represents his potential starting lineup for Sunday's showdown.

Leaked Footage Raises Tactical Concerns Ahead Of Liverpool Clash The leak has raised concerns over Manchester United's preparations, with the footage potentially providing Liverpool with valuable insight into Pochettino's early tactical plans and the players available for selection. 🚨 WATCH: Here are just 24 SECONDS from the 11 MINUTES of leaked footage showing Manchester United's FIRST training session under Mauricio Pochettino today! 👀 https://t.co/lpNUny1OyR — RazedFootball (@RazedFootball) November 19, 2026 Sky Sports football has described the incident as a potentially significant tactical advantage for Liverpool, as the footage offers a closer look at United's training activities and player involvement. Manchester United have reportedly placed signs around Carrington prohibiting drone usage, warning operators of potential prosecution and civil action. However, the uploader, CC Overview, claimed the flight was conducted legally and in accordance with aviation regulations.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Heartwarming Moment As Pakistan Players Give Guard Of Honour To Indian Champions After SAFF Final Pochettino Message Ahead Of Liverpool Clash Speaking in his first full interview as Manchester United manager, Pochettino said his priority was to create an environment where players could express themselves freely and perform without being weighed down by pressure. 🚨 Mauricio Pochettino: “We are going to go to Anfield with the idea of winning, being brave and being Man United, no?”. “The history speaks for us and what we need to expect from Manchester United”. https://t.co/UrsOPxQFBL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 19, 2026 "The players need to express their talent. We need to create the environment and the platform for the players to perform. That is the most important thing. And that is our priority now. It is to work with them and try to take the pressure," he said. The Argentine added that pressure and responsibility should bring energy rather than become a burden for the squad.

Pochettino's first test comes against Liverpool on Sunday, November 22, with Manchester United hoping the new manager's arrival can spark an immediate turnaround.