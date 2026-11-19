India began their campaign at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in emphatic fashion, registering a convincing 4-1 victory over Malaysia to get their title campaign off to a winning start.

The Indian women's hockey team showcased its attacking quality and dominance, setting the tone early and maintaining pressure on Malaysia throughout the contest.

The victory provides India with an important start to the tournament as they look to challenge for the continental crown.

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Malaysia Strike First, India Respond Through Mumtaz Khan

Malaysia gave India an early scare, displaying defensive discipline and making it difficult for the hosts to find their rhythm in the opening quarter. The visitors eventually broke the deadlock in the 19th minute through Nurmirah Zulkifli, putting India under pressure in their tournament opener.