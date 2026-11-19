- The victory provides India with an important start to the tournament.
- Malaysia gave India an early scare.
- India continued their attacking momentum in the final quarter.
India began their campaign at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in emphatic fashion, registering a convincing 4-1 victory over Malaysia to get their title campaign off to a winning start.
The Indian women's hockey team showcased its attacking quality and dominance, setting the tone early and maintaining pressure on Malaysia throughout the contest.
The victory provides India with an important start to the tournament as they look to challenge for the continental crown.
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Malaysia Strike First, India Respond Through Mumtaz Khan
Malaysia gave India an early scare, displaying defensive discipline and making it difficult for the hosts to find their rhythm in the opening quarter. The visitors eventually broke the deadlock in the 19th minute through Nurmirah Zulkifli, putting India under pressure in their tournament opener.
However, India responded almost immediately. Mumtaz Khan found the back of the net in the 20th minute to restore parity and prevent Malaysia from building momentum.
The first half ended with both teams locked at 1-1, as Malaysia continued to challenge the defending champions with an organised defensive display.
Salima Tete, Puja Sahoo Lead India's Comeback
India raised their intensity after the half-time break and took control of the contest in the third quarter. Captain Salima Tete scored in the 35th minute to put India ahead for the first time in the match.
Debutant Puja Sahoo then extended India's advantage, scoring in the 39th minute to make it 3-1. Her goal further strengthened India's position as the hosts began to dominate proceedings.
A WINNING START FOR THE DEFENDING CHAMPIONS! 🇮🇳🔥 The Indian Women’s Hockey Team kicks off its title defence in style with a commanding 4-1 victory over Malaysia in their opening match of the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026! 🏆👏 Next Up: Korea on Saturday, November 21 👀 #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #MPAsianCT2026 #HockeyIsBack #NamasteAsia— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 19, 2026
India continued their attacking momentum in the final quarter, with Lalremsiami Hamarsjote scoring in the 49th minute to make it 4-1 and seal a commanding advantage for the defending champions.
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India Begin Title Defence On Winning Note
The 4-1 victory marks a positive start for India, who are aiming to defend their title and win the Women's Asian Champions Trophy for a fourth time.
A WARM WELCOME FOR THE TEAMS! 🇮🇳🏑 Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Dr. Mohan Yadav met players from both India and Malaysia ahead of their clash at the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026. He was also presented with a signed Indian team jersey and a hockey stick as a memento on the occasion. 🙌 📍 Bhopal | November 19–28, 2026 📺 LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports 2 🌐 Stream on https://t.co/plntJTLWXP (outside the Indian subcontinent) #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #MPAsianCT2026 #HockeyIsBack #NamasteAsia— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 19, 2026
Led by Salima Tete, India entered the tournament following a historic Asian Games gold medal triumph and will be keen to maintain their momentum on home soil.
India will next face South Korea on November 21 as they continue their campaign in the six-team tournament being held in Bhopal. The top four teams from the round-robin stage will advance to the semi-finals.