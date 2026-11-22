The Indian men's hockey team concluded their three-match series against New Zealand unbeaten after playing out a 2-2 draw in the third and final encounter of the India-New Zealand Century of Sporting Unity series at Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

India clinched the series 1-0, having registered a 3-2 victory in the opening match on November 19 before playing out back-to-back draws in the remaining two encounters. The series celebrated 100 years of sporting ties between the two nations, dating back to 1926.

ALSO READ: Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026: India vs Korea, Where To Watch Live Streaming, TV Telecast & Predicted Lineups India Fight Back To Take Lead New Zealand started strongly on home turf and took the lead in the ninth minute through Dylan Thomas, who converted a penalty corner to put the hosts ahead. India responded with a strong attacking effort and found the equaliser in the 16th minute. Captain Sanjay stepped up to convert a penalty corner, bringing the visitors back into the contest. The momentum quickly shifted in India's favour as Karthi Selvam scored a field goal in the 18th minute to give the visitors a 2-1 lead. India made the most of their attacking opportunities and carried the advantage into the later stages of the match.

New Zealand Rescue A Draw In Final Quarter New Zealand continued to press for an equaliser and eventually found their breakthrough in the 55th minute. Benji Culhane scored a field goal to make it 2-2, setting up a tense finish.

SERIES WIN FOR INDIA! 🇮🇳🏆 The Indian Men’s Hockey Team played out a 2-2 draw against hosts New Zealand in the third match of the 2026 India/New Zealand Century of Sporting Unity Event, sealing the three-match series 1-0! 👏🔥 A strong finish to the series in Auckland! 🏑🤝 #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #INDvNZ — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 22, 2026 Both teams pushed for a late winner in the closing minutes, but neither side managed to find the decisive goal as the contest ended in a draw. Despite missing out on a victory in the final match, India secured the series with one win and two draws, completing an unbeaten tour of New Zealand.

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand Hockey: Hosts Fight Back To Hold India 2-2 In Century Of Sporting Unity Series Celebrating 100 Years Of Sporting Ties The three-match series marked a century of sporting relations between India and New Zealand, with the historical connection tracing back to 1926, when an Indian Army hockey team featuring legendary Major Dhyan Chand toured New Zealand.

The series served as a celebration of the longstanding sporting relationship between the two nations. It also provided both teams an opportunity to strengthen their hockey ties ahead of upcoming international competitions.