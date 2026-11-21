India's campaign at the Hong Kong Open 2026 came to an end on Saturday after Lakshya Sen and men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered semifinal defeats in their respective events. Satwik and Chirag, the world No. 6 pair, lost 18-21, 19-21 to Malaysia's eighth-seeded Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun in a closely contested encounter. Later, Lakshya went down 13-21, 13-21 against Denmark's Anders Antonsen, ending his impressive unbeaten run following back-to-back titles at the Hylo Open and Kumamoto Masters Japan.

ALSO READ: Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026: India vs Korea, Where To Watch Live Streaming, TV Telecast & Predicted Lineups Satwik-Chirag Lose Close Battle Against Malaysian Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the semifinal with a 4-1 head-to-head advantage against the world No. 9 Malaysian pair. However, Man and Tee produced a composed performance to secure their place in the final.

The Indians started strongly, racing to a 3-0 lead before the Malaysians fought back. Both pairs traded attacking rallies and clever placements, with the opening game remaining closely contested. A podium finish for Lakshya Sen at Hong Kong Open 2026🥉 After making it to his third consecutive BWF semi-final, the #TOPS shuttler signs off with a Bronze medal following a 13-21, 13-21 loss to Denmark's Anders Antonsen. #HongKongOpen #BWF #Badminton #IndianBadminton #LakshyaSen — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 21, 2026 Man and Tee held a slender advantage at the interval before extending their lead to 16-12. Satwik and Chirag mounted a comeback, reducing the deficit and eventually drawing level at 19-19 in the second game after trailing 15-18. However, the Malaysians held their nerve in the closing stages, targeting Chirag to earn match point before sealing the contest with a precise shot into the corner.

The defeat ended Satwik and Chirag's hopes of adding another title to their Singapore and China triumphs this year. Lakshya Sen's Winning Run Ends Against Antonsen Lakshya Sen struggled to find his rhythm against Antonsen, who controlled proceedings from the beginning and secured a comfortable 21-13, 21-13 victory. ALSO READ: 'Best Matches For Free': Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez Makes Big Announcement For Indian Football Fans The Indian initially kept pace with the Danish shuttler, with the first game remaining competitive until 8-8. Antonsen then created separation through accurate placement and attacking shots, taking a three-point advantage into the interval. A 45-shot rally highlighted the contest's intensity, but Antonsen continued to dictate the pace and eventually secured seven game points before closing out the opener. Lakshya appeared slightly fatigued following his demanding run over the previous two weeks. His movement and reactions were not at their usual sharpness, allowing Antonsen to dominate the second game as well.