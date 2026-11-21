Football fans in India could soon have access to some of Europe's biggest club matches without paying a subscription fee, with Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez announcing plans to make select UEFA club competition matches available for free from next season.

Speaking during Real Madrid's Ordinary General Assembly, Pérez revealed that a new streaming platform is being developed in partnership with UEFA and the European Football Clubs (EFC), with India set to become the first market where the initiative is tested.

“From next season, finally the best matches will be available to watch for free in India,” Pérez announced, outlining a new model aimed at making European football more accessible while allowing clubs to connect directly with supporters.

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The proposed platform will initially focus on India before potentially expanding to other markets, depending on how the model performs.

Florentino Pérez Gives Example Of 15-Year-Old Mumbai Football Fan

Pérez highlighted India's young population and the growing popularity of European football while explaining why the country has been selected for the initiative.

He used the example of a young Real Madrid supporter in Mumbai who currently struggles to watch matches legally and may resort to pirated streaming websites.

🇮🇳 Florentino Pérez: “From next season, finally the best matches will be available to watch for free in India”. “Just imagine a 15-year-old in Mumbai who will be able to watch matches for free, whenever he wants, unlike the current situation”. https://t.co/uQPANVqJSm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 21, 2026

“Just imagine a 15-year-old in Mumbai who will be able to watch matches for free, whenever he wants, unlike the current situation,” Pérez said.

The Real Madrid president added that the proposed platform would offer fans access to matches in better quality while helping clubs establish a direct relationship with supporters.