Lionel Messi found himself at the centre of a major refereeing controversy after throwing the ball directly at Columbus Crew forward Gonzalo Tapia's face during Inter Miami's 3-0 defeat in the opening match of the MLS Cup playoffs. The Argentine superstar escaped a possible red card as referee Allen Chapman showed him only a yellow card, sparking criticism from Columbus head coach Laurent Courtois.

The incident unfolded during first-half stoppage time when Messi was preparing to take a throw-in. Tapia stood close to the Argentine, attempting to prevent him from restarting play quickly.

The controversial moment quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the match, overshadowing Columbus' dominant performance against the defending MLS Cup champions.

The incident occurred just before half-time at Nu Stadium on Saturday, November 21, when Inter Miami were already trailing and playing with 10 men.

After initially pushing the ball towards the Columbus forward's face, Messi eventually threw it directly at Tapia's head from close range, sending the Chilean striker to the ground.

Both players were subsequently shown yellow cards by referee Allen Chapman. However, Columbus head coach Laurent Courtois was unhappy with the decision and believed Messi deserved a straight red card.

"Everybody knows that he deserved more than a yellow card," Courtois said after the match.

Chapman later defended his decision, explaining that the force used was negligible and the incident did not reach the threshold for violent conduct.

Inter Miami Suffer 3-0 Defeat Against Columbus Crew

While Messi's actions attracted considerable attention, Inter Miami endured a difficult evening on the pitch.

Columbus took the lead in the ninth minute after Tapia converted a penalty. Miami's situation worsened in the 36th minute when defender Gonzalo Lujan received his second yellow card and was sent off, leaving the hosts with 10 players.

The visitors capitalised on their numerical advantage after the break. Taha Habroune doubled Columbus' lead in the 52nd minute before Tapia completed his brace six minutes later to seal an emphatic 3-0 victory.

Lionel Messi takes a throw-in off Gonzalo Tapia's face https://t.co/jX3tTuojHe — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) November 22, 2026

The defeat puts Inter Miami under significant pressure in their best-of-three MLS Cup playoff series. Columbus can eliminate the defending champions with another victory in the second match in Ohio on November 27. Miami must win to force a deciding third game.

ALSO READ: Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026: India vs Korea, Where To Watch Live Streaming, TV Telecast & Predicted Lineups