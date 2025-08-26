In match number 30 of the Men's Hundred 2025, Manchester Originals, who are languishing at the bottom of the points table, will face Northern Superchargers for a consolatory win. The match will be played at Headingley in Leeds, with the action kicking off at 11 PM IST.

TOSS - The match toss between Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals will take place at 10:30 PM IST.

Time - August 26, 11 PM IST

Venue - Kennington Oval, London

Where To Watch Oval Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Live In India?

The live streaming in India will be helmed by the Fancode app and website.

NOS vs MNR, Headingley Pitch Report: The pitch at Leeds will provide good and true bounce to the bowlers and batters. A high scoring game is on the cards.

NOS vs MNR Probable Playing XIs:

Northern Superchargers Playing 11: Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, David Miller, Mitchell Santner, Tom Lawes, Adil Rashid, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Potts.

Manchester Originals Playing 11: Philip Salt (c), Ben McKinney, Jos Buttler (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Heinrich Klaasen, Matthew Hurst, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, Noor Ahmad, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker.

NOS vs MNR Squads:

Northern Superchargers Squad: Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Dan Lawrence, Harry Brook(c), David Miller, Michael-Kyle Pepper(w), Samit Patel, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jacob Duffy, Ben Dwarshuis, Graham Clark, Pat Rhys Brown, Matthew Revis, Mitchell Stanley, James Fuller