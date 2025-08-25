In match number 29 of the Men's Hundred 2025, table toppers Oval Invincibles will face London Spirit to maintain their spot in the points table. The match will be played at the Kennington Oval in London, with the action kicking off at 11 PM IST.

TOSS - The match toss between Oval Invincibles and London Spirit will take place at 10:30 PM IST.

Time - August 25, 11 PM IST

Venue - Kennington Oval, London

Where To Watch Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit Live In India?

The live streaming in India will be helmed by the Fancode app and website.

Also Read: Most appearances in Asia Cup history feat Rohit Sharma

OVI vs LNS, Kennington Oval Pitch Report: The pitch at the Oval will suit the chasing team more, with dew factor involved.

OVI vs LNS Probable Playing XIs:

Oval Invincibles: Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (captain and wicketkeeper), Donovan Ferreira, Rashid Khan, Tom Curran, Gus Atkinson, Nathan Sowter, Jason Beherendorff

London Spirit: David Warner, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Ashton Turner, Sean Dickson, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Jafer Chohan

OVI vs LNS Squads:

Also Read: Sky not effective against PAK: Ex-PAK batter

London Spirit Squad: Jamie Smith(w), David Warner, Kane Williamson(c), Ollie Pope, Ashton Turner, Sean Dickson, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Jafer Chohan, Daniel Worrall, John Simpson, Wayne Madsen, Olly Stone, Keaton Jennings, Ryan Higgins, Daniel Douthwaite

Oval Invincibles Squad: Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sam Billings(w/c), Tom Curran, Jordan Clark, Gus Atkinson, Nathan Sowter, Jason Behrendorff, Zafar Gohar, Adam Zampa, Miles Hammond, Saqib Mahmood, George Scrimshaw