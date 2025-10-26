Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided against renewing the contract of women's national team head coach Muhammad Wasim after a disappointing show in the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup in India.

Pakistan ended up at seventh position in the eight-team competition table but could slip to last position if Bangladesh do well in their last game.

They lost four out of their seven games, while the remaining three were washed out.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Nayar To Be Appointed As Kolkata Knight Riders Head Coach: Report

A reliable source in the PCB said that the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was disappointed that Wasim didn't deliver as promised.

The PCB had earlier appointed Wasim last year and in his tenure, Pakistan lost in the Asia Cup semi-final to Sri Lanka and then managed just one win in four matches of the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.