Delhi fast bowler Prince Yadav has recovered from the hamstring niggle he picked up during the second T20I against Zimbabwe in late July. According to Sports Tak, the 24-year-old is now fit and available for selection.

Prince missed the final game of the Zimbabwe series after suffering the injury. However, he has completed his recovery and is expected to be considered for India's upcoming assignments.

The home T20I series against West Indies in October could be a possible return for the right-arm pacer, provided he continues to progress well.

Bumrah Still Working On Fitness

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya continue to train and work on their fitness at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Bumrah is recovering from a left-knee problem that kept him out of India's Test series against Sri Lanka. The fast bowler has been seen training at the facility as he works on rebuilding his strength.

However, there is still no confirmed date for his return. Bumrah is not yet considered ready to handle a full competitive workload.

Hardik Continues Rehabilitation

Hardik Pandya is also continuing his rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence. The all-rounder has been dealing with previous quadriceps and back problems and later suffered a calf niggle.

He has been training alongside Bumrah and other players at the Bengaluru facility. Hardik had earlier completed his return-to-play programme and was expected to be available for white-ball cricket from August.

For now, though, there is no fresh update on when either Bumrah or Hardik will return to competitive cricket.

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India Keeping Fitness A Priority

The latest updates come as India prepares for a packed white-ball schedule, including upcoming assignments against Afghanistan and West Indies.

With several important tournaments ahead, the selectors and team management are taking a cautious approach with key players. The focus remains on making sure the players are fully fit rather than rushing them back into action.