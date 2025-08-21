- By Gurmeet Batra
Former India head coach Rahul Dravid lauded ex Test and T20I captain Rohit Sharma's captaincy, emphasising his extraordinary capacity to form strong emotional bonds with his teammates.
Under their synergy, Dravid shared a strong partnership with Rohit, securing a spot in the 2023 ODI World Cup final with a remarkable 10-match winning streak, but the side failed to lift the WC at home.
The duo's collaboration continued to bear fruit, breaking India's 17-year-long drought for the ICC T20 World Cup trophy in 2024 and also an 11-year thirst for an ICC title.
The former India coach said Rohit's natural care for the team encouraged a positive atmosphere in the dressing room, and this goal helped drive the side forward.
"I always felt he deeply cared about the team. Right from the first day, he was very clear about how he wanted to run the team and what was important to him," Dravid said to R Ashwin on his YouTube show.
"I think it’s really important in a relationship between a captain and coach. I always believed it should be the captain’s team. I have been a player and a captain as well. A captain has to lead the team in terms of the direction he wants to go in. You have to help him in that. And of course, you need to help a captain in terms of helping him get clarity and understanding what’s required.
Dravid, fondly known as 'The Wall' for his rock-solid batting, credited Rohit's clear vision and well-defined approach for making his position as head coach more seamless.
"With Rohit, I thought he was very clear in what he wanted from the team, how he wanted the environment to be, how he wanted the atmosphere to be. I think his experience helped him set these things. For me, it was just working with him, challenging him at times on certain things, but also working with him to ensure that he was able to be comfortable in that space. Once he was comfortable in that space, I knew he was going to perform and get everyone else to perform," he added.
"Also, one of the things with him is he was very calm, he connected really with the team, and didn’t go up and down too much. At least, he never gave me that impression. He maintained that balance and calmness," he added.