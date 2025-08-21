Former India head coach Rahul Dravid lauded ex Test and T20I captain Rohit Sharma's captaincy, emphasising his extraordinary capacity to form strong emotional bonds with his teammates.

Under their synergy, Dravid shared a strong partnership with Rohit, securing a spot in the 2023 ODI World Cup final with a remarkable 10-match winning streak, but the side failed to lift the WC at home.

The duo's collaboration continued to bear fruit, breaking India's 17-year-long drought for the ICC T20 World Cup trophy in 2024 and also an 11-year thirst for an ICC title.

The former India coach said Rohit's natural care for the team encouraged a positive atmosphere in the dressing room, and this goal helped drive the side forward.

"I always felt he deeply cared about the team. Right from the first day, he was very clear about how he wanted to run the team and what was important to him," Dravid said to R Ashwin on his YouTube show.