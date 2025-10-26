Ranji Trophy 2025: The Assam vs Services Ranji Trophy match, which is being held in Kachujan, has scripted history for being the shortest match in the history of this format. It went for about 90 overs as Services defeated Assam by eight wickets and won their second match of the season. They had defeated Tripura by an innings and 20 runs last week.

While batting first, Assam were bundled out for 103 runs in 17.2 overs in 17.2 overs as both Arjun Sharma and Mohit Jangra took a hat-trick, and it's the first time that two bowlers have achieved this milestone in a single innings. But the host made a brilliant comeback as Services were leading by just 5 runs as Assam restricted them to 108 runs. The RR bowler took his second five-for and registered his career's best figures of 5/25 along with Rahul Singh, who took a four-fer.

It was a low-scoring match as the hosts were skittled out for just 75 runs in 29.3 overs in the third innings, where 4 batters got out on ducks. Just three batters were able to score double-digit runs.

Services chased down the target in 13.5 overs after losing just two wickets.

The match went for about 90 overs, where 25 wickets were taken on Day 1 and the remaining wickets fell on Day 2. This was the shortest ever match as far as the number of balls being bowled is concerned. The Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways earlier held the record, where 547 balls were bowled and it went for two days, where the host won by an innings and 53 runs.