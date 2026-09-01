Siddhesh Lad has been named Mumbai’s new captain for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, replacing Shardul Thakur. The change has been made with Shardul’s workload in mind. The India all-rounder took over as Mumbai captain from Ajinkya Rahane for the 2025-26 season.

Mumbai, the 42-time Ranji Trophy champions, reached the quarterfinals last season under Thakur’s leadership.

Lad Returns As Mumbai Captain

Lad, a seasoned middle-order batter, has been given the responsibility after an impressive season with the bat.

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A senior official from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) confirmed his appointment.

The 34-year-old returned to Mumbai in the 2024-25 season after spending a year away from the team following his move to Goa.

He enjoyed an excellent Ranji Trophy campaign last season, scoring 774 runs in eight matches at an average of 77.40. His tally included five centuries and one half-century.

Mumbai Begin Campaign Against Chandigarh

The new Ranji Trophy season will begin on October 11, with Mumbai starting their campaign against Chandigarh.

Lad will now lead a Mumbai side that will be looking to go all the way after their quarterfinal exit last season.

Thakur’s removal from the captaincy is understood to be part of the team’s workload management plan, allowing the all-rounder to focus on his other commitments while Lad takes charge of the domestic giants.

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Who won the last Ranji Trophy?

Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka were the finalists in the last edition of the Ranji Trophy, with J&K winning their maiden title after securing a crucial 291-run first-innings lead at the KSCA Stadium in Hubli. The match ended in a draw, but J&K were crowned champions based on their first-innings advantage.