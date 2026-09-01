Australia will play three ODIs in Zimbabwe before heading to South Africa for another three matches. The six games will be an important part of Australia’s preparations for next year’s World Cup, which will be held in the same countries.

The decision comes after a difficult run for the batter, who was part of Australia’s 2023 World Cup-winning team. His omission is also significant because his place in the Test team is already under pressure.

Marnus Labuschagne has been left out of Australia’s 17-member ODI squad for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

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Young Players Get Their Chance

Australia have used the ODI series to look at some of their younger players.

Teenage batting prospect Ollie Peake, 19, has earned his first opportunity, while 22-year-old all-rounder Joel Davies and 23-year-old Cooper Connolly have also been included.

The selectors are looking to build a squad that can be ready for the World Cup next year while also giving some of the younger players more exposure at international level.

“This six-game series is an important lead-in to next year’s World Cup, being played in the same countries, for the group,” said chief selector George Bailey.

“As such it’s great to have Mitch (Marsh), Travis and Josh returning, then Pat and Mitch (Starc) for the SA leg. This gives us our core of players mixed with some we think will continue to make an impression.

“For Ollie and Joel, who we rate very highly, it’s another fantastic opportunity and a further chance for them to continue their exposure and growth in the Australian team.”

Marsh, Head And Hazlewood Return

Australia will welcome back Mitch Marsh, Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood after the trio missed the ODI series against Pakistan and Bangladesh earlier this year.

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, however, will only play in the South Africa leg as Australia continue to manage their workload.

The pace attack also includes Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett and Billy Stanlake, giving the selectors plenty of options with the ball.

Adam Zampa is the only specialist spinner in the squad. Matthew Kuhnemann has been left out.

Labuschagne’s Test Spot Also Under Pressure

Labuschagne’s ODI omission comes at a time when his position in Australia’s Test side is also being questioned.

Australia will face South Africa in a three-Test series in October, with matches scheduled in Durban, Gqeberha and Cape Town. The Test squad for that series will be announced later.

The bigger concern for Labuschagne could be the upcoming five-Test tour of India in January and February.

With his place under scrutiny, Peter Handscomb and Nathan McSweeney will get a chance to push their claims.

Australia A To Tour India

Australia have also announced their A squads for a tour of India later this month.

The Australia A team will play two four-day matches and three one-day games against India A.

Fast bowlers Brendan Doggett and Jhye Richardson have been included in the four-day squad, while Handscomb and McSweeney will be among those looking to make a strong case for a place in the senior Test team.

For Labuschagne, the next few months could therefore be crucial as Australia assess their options ahead of the India tour.

Australia ODI squad for Zimbabwe and South Africa

Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins (South Africa only), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Ollie Peake, Matt Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc (South Africa only), Adam Zampa.