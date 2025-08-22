SA20 League: The picturesque Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town will host the final of SA20 Season 4, with Kingsmead, Centurion and the Wanderers hosting key Playoff matches of the competition starting on 26 December 2025. As per a release by SA20 - "Tickets for the Final and Playoffs will go on sale to the general public on 10th October."

Interestingly, Kingsmead in Durban will stage a Playoff match for the first time in SA20 history. All SA20 Champions have been crowned in front of a capacity crowd, with the three successive finals selling out in record time. “SA20 Season 4 is shaping up to be an incredibly exciting summer of cricket, kicking off on Boxing Day and running through the holiday period,” League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said. “Last year Newlands sold out all five matches at the venue and with the Final taking place on a Sunday, it sets up an incredible afternoon with great weather, entertainment and a lively atmosphere to crown our Season 4 Champions.

Durban will host a Playoff for the first time and we're hoping this will excite the fans, especially because the two best teams of the competition will be playing in that Qualifier 1. We're also excited to go back to Centurion and Wanderers on the Thursday and Friday nights, it's always key to have the venues close together because the matches are a day apart.

“It's always an interesting challenge for us to get the scheduling of the Playoff matches done and done well. Especially after an exciting Group Match stage that finishes two days before the first Playoff match. I am looking forward to seeing who will be competing.”

The announcement of the venues for the Final and Playoff matches marks the final piece of the Season 4 scheduling puzzle, giving fans around the country ample time to finalise their festive season plans to attend SA20 matches. With a high demand for tickets, fans can register to be part of the exclusive pre-sales window for all Group Stage matches as well as the Playoffs and Final. The pre-sale gives stadium-goers the first access to the best seats at the best prices before tickets go on sale to the general public. Pre-sale registrations close on Monday, 15 September.

"The fans have been at the heart of our success over the past three seasons," Smith added. "I think with the League taking place during the majority of the holiday season we will see a lot of interest around the country."