BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia reacted to the speculations of Shreyas Iyer becoming India's next ODI captain after he was left out of the Asia Cup 2025. Shreyas was unlucky to miss out on the 15-member squad for the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 9 to 28. As soon as Iyer's inclusion triggered a massive social media debate, several reports claimed that the star batter is leading the race to succeed Rohit Sharma as India's next skipper in the ODI format.

It was also reported that the BCCI is keen on relieving Rohit, who is heading towards the end of his cricketing career, from the leadership burden. However, Saikia turned down all the rumours, saying that the BCCI management hasn't had any discussions on this matter. "That's news to me. There have been no such discussions," said Saikia.

India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained Shreyas' absence during the squad announcement and told reporters earlier this week, "With regards to Shreyas, it's not his fault, nor is it ours. It's just that you can pick 15, and at the moment you'll have to wait for his chance."

Iyer has been in incredible form over the past couple of years. He was India's highest run-getter in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which the Men in Blue won. He scored 243 runs in five matches at an average of 48.60, with two fifties and a best score of 79. The 30-year-old ended up as the sixth-highest run-getter in the recently concluded IPL 2025 and had his best season, scoring 604 runs in 17 matches and innings at an average of 50.33, strike rate of 175.07 and six fifties. His best score was 97*.