Simarjeet had taken 10 wickets at a brilliant average of 20.60 and a staggering strike rate of 13.80 as he had also registered best figures of 3/15 after playing in six innings during DPL 2025. He had taken wickets in almost all matches and is also his team's second-highest wicket-taker.

He began his stint in DPL 2025 by taking one wicket and conceding 35 runs, but then bounced back to form and took wickets at regular intervals, proving his worth. During the next four matches, he had taken nine wickets and had registered figures like 2/35, 3/15, 2/27, and 2/47.

He then failed to take a wicket against West Delhi, but he has performed brilliantly, as he has the ability to take wickets consistently. He has played a huge role in helping Central Delhi Kings perform well in the ongoing season as they have won five matches of the seven that they have played till now, and are lying in the second position in the points table, having scored 11 points.

During an exclusive interaction with the Daily Jagran, Simarjeet talked about what was going on in his mind after he had become the most expensive player during the auction this year, his interaction with SRH skipper Pat Cummins in IPL 2025, and much more.

Excerpts: Q. You were the highest-paid player during the auction. So did that increase your responsibility? Simarjeet: I think when you are fully focused and as a bowling unit, and the team expects a lot from you, and the responsibility and the pressure is what you enjoy the most when you play cricket. And then you are more excited to perform well for the team.

Q. If you can tell us something about the team since you are the table toppers, as you have won two matches and lost just one, and one ended in a washout. So what do you think clicked for the team this year?

Simarjeet: No as a team, we are playing well and and are also complimenting each other well and as a batting unit we practise batting together and as a batting, bowling and fielding unit when we play together then as a unit, we are spending so much time together and that we compliment each other so much that in the end the results are showing.

Q. Your team was unbeaten before you lost the last game. So, are you preparing any differently for the final phase of the tournament? Simarjeet: Basically, we are trying to do the same stuff for each match, and it's not like we are playing in the final phase or the semifinals; we are just playing the same game throughout the tournament. So, it's very much the same, and you enjoy playing the game. We are playing our natural game throughout the tournament. It's very similar to the way you play cricket and back each other.

Q. You have been with CSK and SRH during IPL. So, how different are the two teams? Simarjeet: Both teams are quite similar. You do feel a bit strange when you play for a new team and in new colors. And you also feel nice when someone picks you in the playing XI and trusts you. So you feel excited once again and motivated, and you then enjoy playing in pressure situations.