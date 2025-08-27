In match number 31 of the Men's Hundred 2025, Trent Rockets will face the already eliminated Birmingham Phoenix to solidify their position before the playoffs. The match will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, with the action kicking off at 11 PM IST.

TRT vs BPH, The Hundred Predicted XI

TOSS - The match toss between Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix will take place at 10:30 PM IST.

Time - August 27, 11 PM IST

Venue - Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Where To Watch Oval Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Live In India?

The live streaming in India will be helmed by the Fancode app and website.

TRT vs BPH, Nottingham Pitch Report: The pitch at Trent Bridge favours pacers with pace and bounce. However, batting will get easier with the passage of play.

TRT vs BPH Probable Playing XIs:

Trent Rockets Probable Playing XIs: Joe Root, Max Holden, Tom Banton, David Willey (c), Marcus Stoinis, Tom Moores (wk), Rehan Ahmed, George Linde, Sam Hain, Sam James Cook, Lockie Ferguson

Birmingham Phoenix Probable Playing XIs: Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Liam Patterson-White, Benny Howell, Chris Wood, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

TRT vs BPH Squads:

Birmingham Phoenix Squad: Ben Duckett, Will Smeed, Joe Clarke(w), Liam Livingstone(c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Liam Patterson-White, Benny Howell, Chris Wood, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Tom Helm, Aneurin Donald, Louis Kimber, Harry Moore, Freddie McCann