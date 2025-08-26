India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan are set to unfold a new chapter in their cricketing rivalry when they face each other in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash will be played in Dubai on September 14. This will be the first cricket match between the arch-rivals after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. Ahead of the all-important fixture, the former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has urged both teams and their fans to 'remain disciplined' and not cross the line. Following the recent developments, the cross-border relations between the two countries became tense. While 26 innocent lives were lost in the Pahalgam terror attack, there were calls from the people of India to boycott every kind of ties with Pakistan, including the cricketing engagements.

"I am sure these matches will be entertaining, just like all other Ind-Pak matches. But I hope both the players and the fans will remain disciplined and not cross the line. If Indians are patriotic and want their team to win, the same goes for Pakistani fans. India has been in better form recently and will start as favourites, but the team that handles pressure best on the day will win," Akram told Telecom Asia Sport.

Amid all the speculations, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India, last week, came up with guidelines clarifying India's position on the sporting relations with Pakistan. According to the guidelines, Indian teams will not visit or host Pakistan for bilateral series, but the teams can compete in multi-nation tournaments involving Pakistan.

Notably, the two countries have not competed in a bilateral series since 2012. Pakistan visited India for a two-match T20I and three-match ODI series in 2012, with the visitors drawing the T20I series 1-1 and winning the ODI series 2-1.