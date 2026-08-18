- Nitish Rana broke down in tears after reaching his fifty for West Delhi Lions in DPL 2026.
- He pointed towards the sky and paid tribute to his late mother, wearing a jersey bearing her name.
- Rana smashed 60 off 33 balls, including six sixes and four fours, in an emotional innings.
Nitish Rana produced one of the most emotional moments of the Delhi Premier League 2026 after breaking down in tears immediately after completing his half-century for West Delhi Lions against South Delhi Superstarz at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday.
Rana reached his fifty in just 27 balls, but instead of celebrating with his usual aggression, the batter looked towards the sky in an emotional tribute to his late mother, Satish, who passed away on August 7 following an illness.
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WATCH: Rana Points Towards The Sky
The emotional scenes unfolded after Rana smashed a boundary to bring up his half-century. He raised his arms and pointed towards the sky before becoming visibly overwhelmed by emotion.
Some moments are bigger than the game.— Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 17, 2026
Nitish Rana dedicates his half-century to his mother in an emotional moment.#AdaniDPL2026 #AdaniDPL #NitishRana #DelhiPremierLeague #WDLvsSDS pic.twitter.com/6X4ZQWykYG
Rana was then seen in tears, with opposition players and the on-field umpires walking towards him to offer support. A drinks break was called, allowing the West Delhi Lions batter some time to compose himself before returning to his innings.
The moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans and fellow cricket followers praising Rana for his emotional tribute to his mother.
Rana Wears Mother’s Name On Jersey
Rana's tribute was not limited to his celebration. The left-hander wore a jersey carrying ‘N. Satish’ on the back during the match, dedicating his performance to his late mother.
He had also worn the same tribute jersey during West Delhi Lions' earlier DPL match against Outer Delhi Warriors on August 13.
Nitish Rana Got Emotional As His Mother Passed Away During the DPL 😭💔— Jara (@JARA_Memer) August 18, 2026
Nitish Rana's mother passed away in August after battling an illness for many days.
Nitish came onto the cricket ground wearing a jersey with his mother's name, "SATISH", on it. In that match, he scored his… pic.twitter.com/OjQh8LLKw6
Despite dealing with the personal loss, Rana chose to continue playing in the tournament. His decision to take the field made his performance against South Delhi Superstarz even more poignant.
Rana Smashes 60 Off 33 Balls
Once he settled down, Rana continued his aggressive approach and finished as West Delhi Lions' top scorer.
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The experienced batter eventually scored 60 runs from 33 deliveries, smashing four fours and six sixes. He accelerated dramatically after a cautious beginning, scoring 43 runs from his next 17 balls after making only seven from his first 10 deliveries.
Rana's innings came to an end when he was dismissed by Ankit Dabas, but his contribution was ultimately not enough to save West Delhi Lions.
West Delhi Lions were bowled out for 169 in 19.5 overs, despite Rana's quickfire knock.
South Delhi Superstarz then produced a dominant chase, reaching the target without losing a wicket.