Nitish Rana produced one of the most emotional moments of the Delhi Premier League 2026 after breaking down in tears immediately after completing his half-century for West Delhi Lions against South Delhi Superstarz at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday.

Rana reached his fifty in just 27 balls, but instead of celebrating with his usual aggression, the batter looked towards the sky in an emotional tribute to his late mother, Satish, who passed away on August 7 following an illness.

Rana Wears Mother’s Name On Jersey Rana's tribute was not limited to his celebration. The left-hander wore a jersey carrying ‘N. Satish’ on the back during the match, dedicating his performance to his late mother. He had also worn the same tribute jersey during West Delhi Lions' earlier DPL match against Outer Delhi Warriors on August 13. Nitish Rana Got Emotional As His Mother Passed Away During the DPL 😭💔



Nitish Rana's mother passed away in August after battling an illness for many days.



Nitish came onto the cricket ground wearing a jersey with his mother's name, "SATISH", on it. In that match, he scored his… pic.twitter.com/OjQh8LLKw6 — Jara (@JARA_Memer) August 18, 2026 Despite dealing with the personal loss, Rana chose to continue playing in the tournament. His decision to take the field made his performance against South Delhi Superstarz even more poignant. Rana Smashes 60 Off 33 Balls Once he settled down, Rana continued his aggressive approach and finished as West Delhi Lions' top scorer.

ALSO READ: IND vs SL 1st Test: India Take Control As Sri Lanka Trail By 178 Runs After Stumps On Day 3 The experienced batter eventually scored 60 runs from 33 deliveries, smashing four fours and six sixes. He accelerated dramatically after a cautious beginning, scoring 43 runs from his next 17 balls after making only seven from his first 10 deliveries.

Rana's innings came to an end when he was dismissed by Ankit Dabas, but his contribution was ultimately not enough to save West Delhi Lions. West Delhi Lions were bowled out for 169 in 19.5 overs, despite Rana's quickfire knock. South Delhi Superstarz then produced a dominant chase, reaching the target without losing a wicket.