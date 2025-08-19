India's recent run of victories has bolstered confidence but the women's selection panel, headed by Neetu David, will face some tricky questions on the inclusion of Shafali Verma and pacer Renuka Thakur when it meets here on Tuesday to pick the squad for the ODI World Cup.

Apart from Pakistan playing all their matches in Colombo, India will host the 50-over World Cup comprising eight teams from September 30 with their eyes firmly set on an elusive global trophy. Having beaten England in both white-ball series and clinched the ODI tri-series involving Sri Lanka and South Africa in April, Harmanpreet Kaur's team heads into the World Cup with plenty of confidence. Before the tournament, India will host Australia for three ODIs to fine-tune their preparations.

But the selectors might take a few extra minutes to decide whether to include the explosive Shafali in an otherwise settled batting line-up, which will look to polish its skills against the Aussies. Since her return to the squad during the series against England, Shafali has made 3, 47, 31 and 75 against the English side, before floundering against Australia A with scores of 3, 3 and 41. Smriti Mandhana has forged a successful pairing with Pratika Rawal at the top, while Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol and skipper Harmanpreet provide adequate solidity to that middle-order. But will the selectors rock the ship and bring in Shafali into the mix to add further firepower? It remains to be seen, and the powers that be will also assess the fitness of Renuka, who missed the England tour due to injury.

Renuka has been out of action since March, but the status of her recovery and workload will be adequately discussed given how well she can use the new ball to snaffle early wickets. If fit, the ODIs against Australia would be an ideal platform for the right-arm pacer to comeback, and an opportunity for the team management and selectors to see if she is ready to handle the immense workload of being the premier seam bowler in a home World Cup.