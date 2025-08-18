- By Himanshu Badola
Neymar, star Brazilian forward was seen breaking down in tears after suffering the worst defeat of his career as Santos were thrashed 0-6 by Vasco Da Gama in the Brazilian Serie A match.
Former Barcelona and Liverpool star Phil Coutinho scoring a brace for Da Gama in the match. After the defeat Santos sacked their head coach Cleber Xavier.
The visuals of Neymar in tears with full of embarrassment went viral on social media and the veteran called the defeat one of the worst days of his life on a football field. Neymar gave Santos fans the right to protest and even offend after the team’s 6-0 home loss in the Brazilian league.
"Totally disappointed with our game,” Neymar said. "Fans have the right to all types of protests, obviously without going over the line. But they have the right to curse, to offend. It’s a feeling of a lot of shame, I had never gone through this in my life, but unfortunately it happened."
🇧🇷 Neymar, Santos'un Vasco da Gama’ya 6-0 yenildiği maçın ardından gözyaşlarını tutamadı 👇pic.twitter.com/uirhnLnBR5— TRT Spor (@trtspor) August 18, 2025
🚨🗣️ 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Neymar Jr: "We were so sh*t. It was a disgrace. The fans have the right to curse and insult people today. It's acceptable. I feel ashamed. I had never experienced anything like this in my life." pic.twitter.com/crDGNKBysa— The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) August 18, 2025
The former Barcelona forward left the field in tears and was was consoled by one of Santos’ backroom staff. "The crying was for being upset, for everything,” he said. "Unfortunately, I couldn’t help in any way. We were (expletive), that’s the reality."
Notably, Neymar returned to his boyhood club Santos in January earlier this year after a disappointing spell in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal. He signed a contract extension in June, keeping him at Santos until the end of the year.
During the match, Neymar was booked as well and since it was his third yellow card of the season, he will miss Santos’ next contest against Bahia. The defeat has left Santos just two points clear of the relegation zone as they are placed 15th in the 20-team Brazilian top flight.
Talking about their manager, Xavier took over the club in April. "The club thanks the coach for the services provided," Santos said, "and wishes him luck in the continuation of his career."