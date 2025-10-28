As part of its efforts towards the rejuvenation of the capital, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has begun preparations to develop Delhi into a significant education hub. The DDA plans to establish a world-class "Education City" on approximately 61 acres of land in Narela (Sectors G-7 and G-8).

This proposed Education City will feature state-of-the-art academic infrastructure, including digital learning facilities and an advanced innovation hub.

Project Vision And Scope

DDA officials stated that this project has been under detailed planning for a long time, aiming to position Delhi as a world-class education centre on the global map. The key components include:

Educational Institutions: Excellent international-level technical and training institutes, colleges, schools, and research centres capable of conducting global educational programmes.

Accommodation: Facilities such as hotels, residential accommodations, and hostels catering to students, teachers, staff, and guests.

Comprehensive Facilities Planned

Officials described the Education City as a unique centre with multifaceted facilities:

Sports and Health: State-of-the-art infrastructure including a stadium, sports complex, swimming pool, sports training facilities, and fitness/wellness centres. Sports medicine clinics and mental health support facilities are also part of the plan.

Cultural and Community Amenities: An auditorium, conference centre, amphitheatre, and a civic centre will be developed for the holistic development of students.

Retail and Necessities: Cafeterias, shops, canteens, and government/retail book sales outlets will cater to the academic community's needs.

Connectivity And Sustainability

Emphasis will also be placed on accessibility and creating a sustainable environment:

Public Transport: Services in Narela will be strengthened to ensure constant availability of vehicles.

Environment: Electric Vehicles (EVs) will be promoted within the Education City to foster a pollution-free environment.

Accessibility: Pedestrian-friendly paths will be developed for easy movement, alongside adequate parking facilities and encouragement of cycling.

Next Steps: Expression Of Interest

The DDA has issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) for this project.

Interested builders or developers can submit their applications online with the required documents by 6 pm on November 19, 2025.

Following the EoI phase, the DDA will invite a Request for Proposal (RFP) to select a qualified builder-developer who will construct the Education City.