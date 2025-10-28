Sant Premanand has started going out at night to give darshan (blessed sight) to devotees. He is undertaking a padayatra (journey on foot) of about one kilometre.

Early on Tuesday morning, despite a light drizzle, Sant Premanand set out for his padayatra for the devotees who had been waiting since the night before for his darshan.

For the past 15 days, he had been doing a padayatra of about 500 meters from Shri Radha Kelikunj to give darshan. However, a week ago, Sant Premanand started travelling by car from Shri Radha Kelikunj to Sunrakh Mod and then completing the padayatra on foot back to Shri Radha Kelikunj.