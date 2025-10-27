Starting November 1, all non-Delhi registered commercial goods vehicles that are not BS-VI compliant, including Light, Medium, and Heavy Goods Vehicles (LGVs, MGVs, and HGVs), will be strictly prohibited from entering Delhi, as part of anti-pollution measures mandated by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The Delhi Transport Department has clarified that only BS-VI compliant commercial goods vehicles will be allowed to enter the national capital until October 31, 2026. After this period, only electric commercial vehicles will be permitted entry.

The department further stated that restrictions imposed under various stages of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will continue to apply depending on the air quality situation.

To enforce the new order, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will be installed at all 126 border entry points connecting Delhi with neighbouring states. The Transport Department and Delhi Traffic Police will jointly monitor compliance and submit quarterly progress reports to the CAQM.