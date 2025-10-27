A fire broke out in a fourth-floor flat in north Delhi’s Gandhi Vihar, where 32-year-old UPSC aspirant Ramkesh Meena was found dead. What initially appeared to be a tragic accident caused by a suspected air-conditioner blast later turned out, after police investigation, to be a planned murder. Authorities revealed that Meena’s live-in partner and her ex-boyfriend were involved, allegedly killing him after he secretly recorded objectionable videos of her and refused to delete them.

Police investigations revealed that the victim’s 21-year-old live-in partner conspired with her ex-boyfriend to kill him after he refused to delete intimate videos of her stored on a hard drive. A third accomplice, a mutual friend of the pair, also took part in the plan. All three suspects have since been arrested, and their interrogation led to the uncovering of the murder plot and its execution.

On October 6, police officers rushed to Gandhi Vihar in north Delhi's Timarpur area after receiving an alert about a fire in a fourth-floor flat. Once the blaze was extinguished, they discovered a charred body inside. The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Ram Kesh Meena, a UPSC aspirant preparing for the civil services examination.

What first appeared to be a tragic accident soon raised suspicion. Ram Kesh’s family questioned the circumstances of his death, prompting the police to register a case and begin a deeper investigation. When officers reviewed CCTV footage from the building, they made a startling discovery. The footage showed two people, their faces covered, entering the premises the night before the fire. After some time, one person left alone, followed later by a man and a woman. The woman was identified as Amrita Chauhan, Ram Kesh’s live-in partner.

Further evidence came from Amrita’s mobile phone, which placed her near the flat at the time of the incident. Based on this and other findings, investigators concluded that the fire had been deliberately set to destroy evidence. The case was reclassified as murder, and an extensive probe was launched to uncover the conspiracy behind the crime.

How 3 Accused Executed Murder? 1. Amrita’s phone was found switched off after the incident. Following multiple raids, police arrested her on October 18. During questioning, she named her ex-boyfriend Sumit Kashyap and their friend Sandeep Kumar as co-accused. Sumit was nabbed on October 21, and Sandeep followed on October 23.

2. Amrita met Ram Kesh in May and soon entered into a live-in relationship with him at a Gandhi Vihar flat.

3. During their time together, Ram Kesh allegedly recorded private videos of Amrita and stored them on a hard disk without her consent. 4. When Amrita discovered the recordings, she demanded their deletion, but Ram Kesh avoided the topic and refused to remove them. 5. Upset and feeling betrayed, Amrita confided in her ex-boyfriend Sumit, who became enraged and decided to help her plan Ram Kesh's murder. 6. Using their respective knowledge, Sumit's experience with LPG cylinders and Amrita's forensic science background, they devised a plan to make the murder look like a fire accident. 7. They involved a third person, their friend Sandeep Kumar, and on October 5, Sumit and Sandeep beat and choked Ram Kesh to death before dousing his body with oil, ghee, and wine. 8. After staging the scene, they turned on the gas cylinder near the body, took valuables and digital devices, set the fire using a lighter, locked the door, and left; an hour later, the cylinder exploded. What Lead Delhi Police To Accused? What remained at the scene was the charred body of Ram Kesh, with the flames destroying most of the potential evidence. However, despite the killers' careful planning, they overlooked a crucial detail, the presence of CCTV cameras. The Delhi Police recovered the CCTV hard disk, which proved to be a key lead in the investigation, along with several of Ram Kesh's personal belongings. Additionally, the police seized two mobile phones belonging to the accused, which further helped in piecing together the events leading to the murder.