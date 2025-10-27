Three persons, including the medicine shop owner, have been arrested for the attack on a first-year law student that took place in the Rawatpur area in Kanpur around 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 25. The search for the fourth student is currently underway. The matter is still under investigation.

ALSO READ: List Of Chief Election Commissioners Of India (1950 To 2025): Know What Their Role Is? Why Did The Pharmacy Owner Attack The Student? According to officials, the scuffle between the law student and the medicine shop owner, Amar Singh Chauhan, began over the price of a medicine. “Chauhan, his brother Vijay and their two aides, Prince Srivastava and Nikhil Tiwari allegedly launched a violent attack on Chandel,” the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Ranjeet Kumar said.

The attack on Chandel was so severe that he collapsed on the road while the attackers fled. Locals who were near the incident rushed to his aid. Chandel's family tied his intestines with a cloth before rushing him to a hospital. The family took him to four hospitals, but all of them refused to admit him due to his critical condition, said an official.

Finally, he was admitted to Regency Hospital, where doctors performed a two-hour surgery. As per Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Ranjeet Kumar, Chandel received 14 stitches on his head due to the attack and remains in critical condition. The victim's mother, Neelam Singh Chandel, has claimed that the accused were "well connected with police" and managed to get the false case registered against her and her injured son the same night. ALSO READ: Thousands Of Underwater UFOs Detected Off US Coastlines: Lawmakers, Navy Officers Sound Alarm Over 'World-Changing' Phenomena Kanpur Law Student Attacked A 22-year-old law student from Kanpur suffered serious injuries after being brutally attacked by a medical shop operator and his associates following a dispute over the price of medicine, police said. The victim, identified as Abhijeet Singh Chandel, a first-year student at Kanpur University, is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. He sustained deep injuries to his stomach and head and required 14 stitches. His condition remains critical, officials confirmed. (With inputs from PTI)