- By Aditi Priya Singh
- Mon, 27 Oct 2025 02:51 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Complete List Of Chief Election Commissioners In India: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) plays a vital role in maintaining the freedom, equity and transparency of India's democratic process. Several notable leaders have served in this role since the Election Commission of India was established in 1950, leading the country through several elections, including those for the President and Vice President as well as the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. Sukumar Sen served as India's first Chief Election Commissioner and oversaw the nation's first general election in 1951–1952, a historic event in global democracy.
India's election system has changed significantly over the years, with each commissioner contributing to the development of voter ID systems, electronic voting machines (EVMs), and digital transparency. The leadership of the CEC ensures that the process remains unbiased and accountable in spite of political and technological challenges. As the Bihar election is all set to be held on 6 and 11 November 2025, the political environment is intense nationwide.
Let’s look at the list of all Chief Election Commissioners who have shaped India’s democratic history and understand their vital role in maintaining electoral integrity.
What Is The Role Of The Chief Election Commissioner?
Current Chief Election Commissioners of India (Image: PIB)
The Election Commission of India is led by the Chief Election Commissioner, who is in charge of holding free and fair elections throughout the nation. The Election Commission has the power to conduct all elections to:
1. The Parliament (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha)
2. The State Legislatures (Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad)
3. The office of the President
4. The office of the Vice-President
The CEC keeps an eye on candidates and political parties, oversees election processes and makes sure the Model Code of Conduct is adhered to. They also supervise vote counting, prepare electoral rolls, and resolve election-related conflicts.
The Election Commission of India is a three-member body, consisting of the Chief Election Commissioner and two Election Commissioners.
As of the current date (October 2025), the members are:
1. Shri Gyanesh Kumar (Chief Election Commissioner)
2. Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu (Election Commissioner)
3. Dr Vivek Joshi (Election Commissioner)
List Of Chief Election Commissioners In India
|No.
|Name
|Tenure
|Major Achievement/Contribution
|1
|Sukumar Sen
|1950–1958
|Conducted the first general elections; laid the foundation for the Indian electoral system
|2
|Kalyan Sundaram
|1958–1967
|Expanded election processes; improved procedural frameworks
|3
|S.P. Sen Verma
|1967–1972
|Modernised administration during the transitional period
|4
|Nagendra Singh
|1972–1973
|Reinforced polling protocols, later a Judge at the ICJ
|5
|T. Swaminathan
|1973–1977
|Institutional strengthening of EC
|6
|S.L. Shakdher
|1977–1982
|Managed post-emergency electoral recovery
|7
|R.K. Trivedi
|1982–1985
|Upgraded and rationalised electoral rolls
|8
|R.V.S. Peri Sastri
|1986–1990
|Introduced photo electoral rolls for better identification
|9
|V.S. Ramadevi
|1990
|First woman CEC, ensured electoral continuity
|10
|T.N. Seshan
|1990–1996
|Launched extensive electoral reforms; enforced the model code of conduct; tackled booth capturing
|11
|M.S. Gill
|1996–2001
|Nationwide rollout of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)
|12
|J.M. Lyngdoh
|2001–2004
|Champion of fair elections, especially in conflict states
|13
|T.S. Krishnamurthy
|2004–2005
|Enhanced use of technology, procedural improvements
|14
|B.B. Tandon
|2005–2006
|Managed successful elections and tech upgrades
|15
|N. Gopalaswami
|2006–2009
|Electoral roll accuracy and process integrity
|16
|Navin Chawla
|2009–2010
|Promoted inclusive and participatory elections
|17
|S.Y. Quraishi
|2010–2012
|Expanded youth voter education; SVEEP campaign
|18
|V.S. Sampath
|2012–2015
|Initiatives against money's influence in elections
|19
|H.S. Brahma
|2015
|Ensured transparency in electoral processes
|20
|Nasim Zaidi
|2015–2017
|Stringent monitoring of election spending
|21
|A.K. Jyoti
|2017–2018
|Electoral process security improvement
|22
|O.P. Rawat
|2018
|Digitisation of election services
|23
|Sunil Arora
|2018–2021
|Oversaw major elections, enhanced voter participation
|24
|Sushil Chandra
|2021–2022
|COVID-safe elections introduced new transparency measures
|25
|Rajiv Kumar
|2022–2025
|Digital election reforms; fought misinformation
|26
|Gyanesh Kumar
|2025–Present
|Inducement-free elections, digital and security advancements
Key Functions of the Election Commission
1. Conduct Free and Fair Elections
Organises elections for the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, State Legislative Assemblies, and the offices of the President and Vice President of India.
2. Preparation of Electoral Rolls
Prepares, updates, and maintains accurate voter lists to ensure every eligible citizen can vote.
3. Monitoring Political Parties
Registers political parties, allots symbols, and ensures they follow the Model Code of Conduct during elections.
4. Supervision of Election Process
Oversees the entire election process—from nominations, campaigning, voting, and counting to result declaration.
5. Ensuring Fair Practices
Prevents corrupt practices, misuse of power, and ensures transparency throughout the election period.
6. Voter Education
Conducts awareness campaigns to educate citizens about voting rights and encourage higher voter turnout.
7. Implementation of Election Laws
Enforces laws under the Representation of the People Act and other related legal provisions.
8. Decision on Election Disputes
Handles disputes related to the recognition of political parties, symbols, and candidate eligibility.
9. Use of Technology
Promotes the use of EVMs and VVPAT systems for transparent and efficient voting.
10. Maintaining Election Integrity
Works independently from government influence to uphold democracy and protect voter confidence.