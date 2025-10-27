Complete List Of Chief Election Commissioners In India : The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) plays a vital role in maintaining the freedom, equity and transparency of India's democratic process. Several notable leaders have served in this role since the Election Commission of India was established in 1950, leading the country through several elections, including those for the President and Vice President as well as the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. Sukumar Sen served as India's first Chief Election Commissioner and oversaw the nation's first general election in 1951–1952, a historic event in global democracy.

India's election system has changed significantly over the years, with each commissioner contributing to the development of voter ID systems, electronic voting machines (EVMs), and digital transparency. The leadership of the CEC ensures that the process remains unbiased and accountable in spite of political and technological challenges. As the Bihar election is all set to be held on 6 and 11 November 2025, the political environment is intense nationwide.

Let’s look at the list of all Chief Election Commissioners who have shaped India’s democratic history and understand their vital role in maintaining electoral integrity.

What Is The Role Of The Chief Election Commissioner?

Current Chief Election Commissioners of India (Image: PIB)

The Election Commission of India is led by the Chief Election Commissioner, who is in charge of holding free and fair elections throughout the nation. The Election Commission has the power to conduct all elections to:

1. The Parliament (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha)

2. The State Legislatures (Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad)

3. The office of the President

4. The office of the Vice-President

The CEC keeps an eye on candidates and political parties, oversees election processes and makes sure the Model Code of Conduct is adhered to. They also supervise vote counting, prepare electoral rolls, and resolve election-related conflicts.

The Election Commission of India is a three-member body, consisting of the Chief Election Commissioner and two Election Commissioners.

As of the current date (October 2025), the members are:

1. Shri Gyanesh Kumar (Chief Election Commissioner)

2. Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu (Election Commissioner)

3. Dr Vivek Joshi (Election Commissioner)

ALSO READ: 30+ Important Election Terms In India And Their Meaning

List Of Chief Election Commissioners In India

No. Name Tenure Major Achievement/Contribution 1 Sukumar Sen 1950–1958 Conducted the first general elections; laid the foundation for the Indian electoral system 2 Kalyan Sundaram 1958–1967 Expanded election processes; improved procedural frameworks 3 S.P. Sen Verma 1967–1972 Modernised administration during the transitional period 4 Nagendra Singh 1972–1973 Reinforced polling protocols, later a Judge at the ICJ 5 T. Swaminathan 1973–1977 Institutional strengthening of EC 6 S.L. Shakdher 1977–1982 Managed post-emergency electoral recovery 7 R.K. Trivedi 1982–1985 Upgraded and rationalised electoral rolls 8 R.V.S. Peri Sastri 1986–1990 Introduced photo electoral rolls for better identification 9 V.S. Ramadevi 1990 First woman CEC, ensured electoral continuity 10 T.N. Seshan 1990–1996 Launched extensive electoral reforms; enforced the model code of conduct; tackled booth capturing 11 M.S. Gill 1996–2001 Nationwide rollout of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) 12 J.M. Lyngdoh 2001–2004 Champion of fair elections, especially in conflict states 13 T.S. Krishnamurthy 2004–2005 Enhanced use of technology, procedural improvements 14 B.B. Tandon 2005–2006 Managed successful elections and tech upgrades 15 N. Gopalaswami 2006–2009 Electoral roll accuracy and process integrity 16 Navin Chawla 2009–2010 Promoted inclusive and participatory elections 17 S.Y. Quraishi 2010–2012 Expanded youth voter education; SVEEP campaign 18 V.S. Sampath 2012–2015 Initiatives against money's influence in elections 19 H.S. Brahma 2015 Ensured transparency in electoral processes 20 Nasim Zaidi 2015–2017 Stringent monitoring of election spending 21 A.K. Jyoti 2017–2018 Electoral process security improvement 22 O.P. Rawat 2018 Digitisation of election services 23 Sunil Arora 2018–2021 Oversaw major elections, enhanced voter participation 24 Sushil Chandra 2021–2022 COVID-safe elections introduced new transparency measures 25 Rajiv Kumar 2022–2025 Digital election reforms; fought misinformation 26 Gyanesh Kumar 2025–Present Inducement-free elections, digital and security advancements









Key Functions of the Election Commission 1. Conduct Free and Fair Elections Organises elections for the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, State Legislative Assemblies, and the offices of the President and Vice President of India. 2. Preparation of Electoral Rolls Prepares, updates, and maintains accurate voter lists to ensure every eligible citizen can vote.

3. Monitoring Political Parties Registers political parties, allots symbols, and ensures they follow the Model Code of Conduct during elections. 4. Supervision of Election Process Oversees the entire election process—from nominations, campaigning, voting, and counting to result declaration. 5. Ensuring Fair Practices Prevents corrupt practices, misuse of power, and ensures transparency throughout the election period. 6. Voter Education Conducts awareness campaigns to educate citizens about voting rights and encourage higher voter turnout. 7. Implementation of Election Laws Enforces laws under the Representation of the People Act and other related legal provisions. 8. Decision on Election Disputes Handles disputes related to the recognition of political parties, symbols, and candidate eligibility. 9. Use of Technology Promotes the use of EVMs and VVPAT systems for transparent and efficient voting. 10. Maintaining Election Integrity Works independently from government influence to uphold democracy and protect voter confidence.