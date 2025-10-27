A 19-year-old boy in Faridabad, Haryana, took down his own life after allegedly being blackmailed with AI-generated obscene images and videos of his three sisters, with demands for large sums of money. Rahul Bharti, a second-year student at DAV College, had been visibly distressed for two weeks after someone hacked his phone and used artificial intelligence to create nude photos and videos of him and his sisters, according to his father, Manoj Bharti. According to a NDTV report, Manoj noted that Rahul had not been eating properly and often remained silent in his room.

Police investigation revealed a chat between Rahul and an individual named 'Sahil,' who sent the explicit visuals and demanded Rs 20,000. WhatsApp screenshots revealed multiple audio and video calls, with 'Sahil' sending a location and saying, 'aja mere paas' (come to me).

In their final exchange, 'Sahil' allegedly threatened to share the images and videos on social media if Rahul did not pay and even encouraged him to take his own life, suggesting specific substances to do so. Overwhelmed, Rahul consumed tablets around 7 pm on Saturday. As his condition deteriorated, his family rushed him to a hospital, where he passed away during treatment.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2025: Heavy Vehicle Banned, Major Diversions Announced In Muzaffarpur | Key Routes “His family members immediately took him to a local hospital," said Yashpal Yadav, Faridabad Police public relations officer, noting that Rahul succumbed during treatment. On Saturday evening, Rahul reportedly ingested salphaz tablets in his room. When his health worsened, his family took him to a hospital, but he could not be saved. Upon checking Rahul’s phone, his father found extensive chats with 'Sahil,' who had allegedly sent morphed nude images and videos of Rahul and demanded Rs 20,000 to prevent their spread, as reported by News 18.

"Someone had sent obscene videos and photos of my daughters to Rahul's phone and was threatening to make them viral. This distressed Rahul. Due to the mental torture, he consumed poison. He was being harassed," the victim's father told NDTV.

ALSO READ: British Vlogger Asks Why India’s Museum Has Few Artefacts, Gets Epic Reply That Wins The Internet Rahul’s family also suspect another individual, Neeraj Bharti, who had spoken to Rahul hours before his death. Rahul’s mother, Meena Devi, accused her brother-in-law, with whom she had a dispute six months prior, of conspiring with a girl in the incident.

Following the family’s complaint, the police registered a case against two individuals. "Rahul had consumed poison and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment, where he died during treatment. The case is currently being investigated based on a complaint from his father. The mobile phone is being examined. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation," said Investigating officer Sunil Kumar.

Old Police Station in-charge, Vishnu Kumar, described the case as a “serious example of cybercrime and the misuse of AI technology.” Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know needs help, please reach out to one of these helpline numbers: 022-27546669 (Aasra, Mumbai), +91 44 2464 0050 (Sneha, Chennai), 011-23389090, (Sumaitri, Delhi), 040-66202000 (Roshni, Hyderabad) , +91 11 41198666 (Sangath Tele-Counselling), 1800-599-0019 (Kiran), +918422984528, +91 8422984529 and +91 8422984530 (Samaritans), +91 8448440632 (Manodarpan), 14416 and 1800-891-4416 (Tele-MANAS)