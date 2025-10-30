In a major relief for owners of old vehicles, the Delhi government has lifted the one-year time limit for obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to sell or re-register end-of-life vehicles in other states.

Previously, vehicle owners could apply for an NOC only within one year of their vehicle reaching its permissible age limit. Under the new rule, owners can now obtain the certificate even after this period, enabling those whose vehicles crossed the age limit two or more years ago to apply as well.