In a major relief for owners of old vehicles, the Delhi government has lifted the one-year time limit for obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to sell or re-register end-of-life vehicles in other states.
Previously, vehicle owners could apply for an NOC only within one year of their vehicle reaching its permissible age limit. Under the new rule, owners can now obtain the certificate even after this period, enabling those whose vehicles crossed the age limit two or more years ago to apply as well.
The decision will benefit owners of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi, allowing them to easily secure an NOC from their respective Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) for re-registration outside the capital.
Officials said the move will ease the process for thousands of vehicle owners and help streamline the transfer and disposal of old vehicles in compliance with environmental regulations.
