Following the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-II rules in view of rising pollution levels, DMRC Managing Director Dr Vikas Kumar had instructed the operations team to run 40 additional trains to provide more passenger capacity on weekdays. The objective was to encourage people to use the Metro instead of their own vehicles.

Kumar inspected the preparations at the Delhi Metro construction sites, including a section of the under-construction Krishna Park Extension-RK Ashram Marg corridor of Phase-IV and gave appropriate instructions to the officials. He has also directed that the number of additional trips be increased from 40 to 60 in case GRAP-III is implemented in the coming days.

From the very beginning of its construction work, the DMRC has taken several steps at its construction sites to ensure that construction activities do not further contribute to the existing high levels of pollution in the National Capital Region.

Regular sprinkling of water at construction sites, washing the wheels of vehicles before they enter the city roads, properly covering all construction materials, and the proper disposal and recycling of all construction and demolition waste are some of the steps taken by the DMRC.