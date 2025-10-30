- By Priyanka Koul
- Thu, 30 Oct 2025 09:55 PM (IST)
Metro Rail in Bengaluru on Thursday proved itself as the 'lifeline' of the city when it facilitated the safe and rapid transportation of a pair of lungs and a live human heart.
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced that it assisted the medical team from Sparsh Hospital in carrying out the urgent organ transfer through Namma Metro.
According to BMRCL, the heart was brought to Goraguntepalya Metro Station at 9:34 am and reached Banashankari Station at 10:15 am, covering 17 stations in just 41 minutes.
Similarly, the lungs were brought to the same starting station at 10:05 am and reached Bommasandra Metro Station at 11:13 am, after an interchange at RV Road Station, covering 31 stations in one hour and eight minutes.
"Namma Metro facilitated a seamless and time-critical transfer, ensuring the organs reached Aster RV Hospital and Narayana Health City promptly and safely," the statement said. The operation was efficiently coordinated by officers of the BMRCL Security Department, along with station officials and the medical team, it added.
"BMRCL remains committed to supporting such life-saving missions by providing efficient, reliable, and socially responsible transport solutions in collaboration with medical institutions," the Metro Rail said.
Narayana Health City said, "The use of the Namma Metro enabled swift, congestion-free movement across the city, helping preserve the viability of the organs for transplantation."
