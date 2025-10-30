Mumbai Children Hostage: The man, identified Rohit Arya, who took 19 persons, including 17 teenage children, hostage during an audition at a studio in Mumbai's Powai on Thursday, was shot dead in a retaliatory firing by the Mumbai police. The individual, reportedly mentally unstable, kept more than 15 children hostage for nearly an hour during an audition at a studio in Powai. Police officials stated that Rohit Arya had posted a video in which he claimed he wanted to speak with specific people and threatened to “set everything on fire and harm himself along with the children” if his demands were not met.

Authorities mentioned that the man appeared to be mentally unstable, and efforts were being made to manage the situation cautiously. 15 to 20 children taken hostage in broad daylight at a studio in Mumbai’s Powai.@MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice #BREAKING #Mumbai #breakingnews‌ pic.twitter.com/R75DtE5Hi3 — Monu Lodhi 🇮🇳 (@monu_lodh) October 30, 2025 Later, police confirmed that all the children were rescued safely and returned to their guardians. The accused has been detained and is being interrogated to understand the motives behind his actions and to evaluate his mental condition.

- A total of 19 people who were held hostage by a man inside a studio in Powai, Mumbai, were safely rescued by police on Thursday afternoon, officials said. - "All the children are safe and have been handed over to their parents," said Satyanaranyan, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order). - Arya had apparently invited boys and girls around 15 years old for a web series audition, an official said. He was also carrying an air gun and some chemicals, they added. - Police received a call at about 1.45 pm about a man holding children hostage inside R A Studio in Mahavir Classic building, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade. - Powai police officials along with a Quick Response Team (QRT), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a fire brigade team reached the spot, he said. - Before the rescue, Arya released a video on social media, saying he wanted to speak to a few people and ask them questions, and he did not want money. If he was not allowed to do so, he would set fire to the studio, he threatened.

- 17 children, a senior citizen and the man (who helped the police) were rescued. ( With PTI Inputs )