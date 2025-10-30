Mumbai Children Hostage: Rohit Arya, who took 19 persons, including 17 teenage children, hostage during an audition at a studio in Mumbai's Powai on Thursday, was shot dead in a retaliatory firing by the city police. Arya released a video in which he demanding that he be allowed to speak to a few people. The children were soon rescued by the Police and handed over to their guardians.

Police tried to negotiate with Arya, but as the talks made no headway, a police team entered the studio through the bathroom and attempted to overpower him with the help of another person who was present inside, DCP Nalawade said.

ALSO READ: 'Not A Terrorist, Want To Talk To Some People': What Mumbai Hostage-Taker Rohit Arya Said In Video Message | Watch Dinesh Goswami, who was present at the spot, said, "An audition was ongoing here for the past 3 days, the man (Rohit Arya) extended it by 3 more days. Suddenly, a message was received that he kidnapped 17 children. When these children did not come out for lunch, the parents panicked. Someone might have called up the Police. When the Police reached here, it was found that the children had been kidnapped. Mumbai Police team went in and safely rescued the children...It should be investigated whether the studio is legal or illegal, the perpetrator should be given strict punishment."

Police received a call at about 1.45 pm about a man holding children hostage inside RA Studio in Mahavir Classic building, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade. Powai police officials, along with a Quick Response Team (QRT), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a fire brigade team reached the spot. What Police Said On The Hostage Incident Satyanaranyan, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said all the children were safe and had been handed over to their parents. "It was a challenging operation, because we were negotiating with him without any positive outcome....To save the children's lives was our priority," Nalawade said, adding that further investigation was underway. Police are probing Arya's background, the DCP said. 𝕄𝕌𝕄𝔹𝔸𝕀 | Mumbai Hostage Crisis: Man Holding Children at Powai Studio Arrested | A dramatic incident unfolded in Mumbai's Powai area when Rohit Arya, a mentally ill man, took around 17 children, one senior citizen, and a civilian hostage at RA Studio. The children were at… pic.twitter.com/STP7nAmdT7 — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) October 30, 2025 What Did Arya Say In Video Message? The accused released a video on social media, saying he wanted to speak to a few people and ask them questions, and he did not want money. If he was not allowed to do so, he would set fire to the studio, he threatened.

(With PTI inputs)