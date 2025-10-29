Delhi Metro Delay: Several people travelling on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line reached their offices late after it suffered a technical glitch on Wednesday morning during the office rush hours. Several social media users flagged the issue, expressing their angry over the delay of the train and chaos at the metro stations on the Magenta Line.

A passenger, Nidhi Giri, said the trains on the Magenta Line were running with a delay of 15-20 minutes. "The train stopped at Panchsheel metro station for around 20 mins as a result there was massive overcrowding," she recalled. "The train was totally jam-packed on every station. My condition was like a sandwich," Giri said.

Another passenger, Akash Pandey, wrote on X, "For the last half hour, the metro on the Magenta Line has been crawling. What kind of drama is this? If there’s a technical fault, fix it. What’s this nonsense of covering just 2-3 stations in half an hour? @OfficialDMRC @gupta_rekha."

@OfficialDMRC seems like a problem with Magenta line? Situation at the moment botanical garden pic.twitter.com/hZdzCOJfxZ — Mayank Trivedi (@mayank_sagi) October 29, 2025

Jitendra Prasad, wrote, on X, "@OfficialDMRC Magenta Line par aaj metro bahut delay hai, trains time par nahi aa rahi hain aur stations par lambi der tak ruk rahi hain. Passengers ko bahut dikkat ho rahi hai. Please check and update." (There are significant delays on the Magenta Line today. Trains are not running on time and are stopping at stations for extended periods. Passengers are experiencing a lot of difficulties. Please check and provide an update.)

An X user, Delhi Cafes ki khoj (@ParulTh77712063), wrote, "Magenta line metro halted from past 20 minutes near panchsheel metro station.Kindly look into this urgently feeling suffocating."