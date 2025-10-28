- By Soumyaroop Mukherjee
- Tue, 28 Oct 2025 06:19 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
In an attempt to ease rush hour congestion, the Delhi Metro Railway has announced plans to extend 32 platforms across Delhi NCR. The DMRC has floated a tender for the project, with an estimated outlay of Rs 5.71 crore. The work is expected to be completed within one year from the day construction begins.
The tender, released on October 24 and will stay open until November 17. The technical bids are set to be opened on November 18, with a pre-bid meeting to be held online on October 31.
While a full list of stations has not been listed yet, below are a few stations that have been planned for expansion:
Noida Sector-15
Noida Sector-16
Noida Sector-18
Golf Course
Noida City Centre on Line-3 (Blue Line)
Laxmi Nagar
Nirman Vihar
Preet Vihar
Why Is This Step Needed?
According to a DMRC official, the platform extensions will enable the stations to handle longer trains and larger passenger volumes. With ridership steadily increasing, the expansions are being carrying out keeping future requirements in mind, said the official.
He added that reduced crowding will also lessen jostling on platforms, making travel safer for passengers and reducing the risk of accidents.
"This step will make boarding and deboarding easier, reduce congestion, and make travel more comfortable for passengers, especially during peak hours," he said, adding that the work will begin as soon as the tender process is completed.
The official further added that the Delhi Metro currently operates 12 lines along with two rapid rail lines taking the total ridership to approximately 65 lakh passengers per week. This makes the Delhi Metro the busiest metro rail in the entire country. The majority of passenger traffic is concentrated on the Blue Line, the longest and one of the busiest routes in the network, making it a priority for the planned expansion.
(With inputs from PTI)