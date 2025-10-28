In an attempt to ease rush hour congestion, the Delhi Metro Railway has announced plans to extend 32 platforms across Delhi NCR. The DMRC has floated a tender for the project, with an estimated outlay of Rs 5.71 crore. The work is expected to be completed within one year from the day construction begins.

The tender, released on October 24 and will stay open until November 17. The technical bids are set to be opened on November 18, with a pre-bid meeting to be held online on October 31.

While a full list of stations has not been listed yet, below are a few stations that have been planned for expansion:

Noida Sector-15

Noida Sector-16

Noida Sector-18

Golf Course

Noida City Centre on Line-3 (Blue Line)

Laxmi Nagar

Nirman Vihar

Preet Vihar

ALSO READ: Muzaffarnagar Air Quality Plunges To 'Hazardous,' AQI Worse Than Delhi

Why Is This Step Needed?

According to a DMRC official, the platform extensions will enable the stations to handle longer trains and larger passenger volumes. With ridership steadily increasing, the expansions are being carrying out keeping future requirements in mind, said the official.