Development projects totaling Rs 8 crore will be undertaken in the Rohtas Nagar assembly constituency in East Delhi, as the Delhi government has released the funds for the work.

Local MLA Jitendra Mahajan stated that the funds consist of Rs 5 crore from the MLA fund and Rs 3 crore from the CM's fund.

Projects And Upgrades

The Rs 8 crore budget is allocated for significant infrastructural improvements, including:

- The construction of Mandoli Road and Budh Bazar Road.

- The building and repair of other lanes in the constituency.

- Laying new sewer and water pipelines for the Delhi Jal Board.

- MLA Mahajan stated that the area will undergo rapid infrastructural development.

Political Context

Jitendra Mahajan alleged that the previous AAP government had neglected his assembly constituency during its tenure. He noted that this was the first time he had received Rs 3 crore from the CM's fund.

He said that a "government focused on development has now come to power in Delhi." According to the MLA, he informed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta about the situation in the area, and she released the funds without delay.

Also Read: Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor In Trouble After EC Notice Over Dual Voter ID Cards In Bihar, West Bengal

The MLA added that development work will begin soon, addressing the roads and drains that had not been built or repaired for years and whose condition had deteriorated significantly.

Also Read: Ghaziabad Mayor Lays Foundation For Eight Road Projects Worth Rs 10 Crore | Details