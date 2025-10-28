Mayor Sunita Dayal on Monday laid the foundation stone for eight major road development projects in Ghaziabad, funded under the 15th Finance Commission. Around Rs 10 crore will be spent on these works, aimed at repairing and rebuilding roads damaged due to waterlogging during the monsoon.

The proposals for these projects were approved under the chairmanship of the Mayor after repeated complaints from local councillors and residents regarding the poor condition of roads. Following approval, the tender process for the works was initiated.

Mayor Dayal was warmly welcomed by residents and councillors as she laid the foundation stones across multiple wards.

The key projects include:

-Ward 19 (Patel Nagar Lal Chowk): Road from Amit Tailor to RK Steel, Rs 71 lakh

-Ward 56 (Chiranjiv Vihar): Road from Sai Mandir through Sector 2 Market to Vijay College — Rs 1.74 crore

-Ward 97 (Ramprastha): Road repairs from Dr Sampoorn Verma to C-179 and Delhi Border to C-10 and C-75, Rs 88 lakh

-Ward 28 (Rajiv Colony): Road from Narendra Mohan Hospital to Power House, Rs 2.25 crore

-Ward 83 (Rajendra Nagar): Road repairs from Ashirwad Apartment to Gol Park, Rs 1.27 crore

-Mohan Nagar: Road construction from Lajpat Nagar Cut to Jindal Road, Rs 1.9 crore

-Ward 16 (Sikroad Village): Road from houses of Bhola Pandit and Sanjay Pandit to Rajiv Dagar, Rs 54 lakh

-Ward 42 (Bamheta Village): Road from Chamunda Mandir to the house of Satish Yadav, Rs 14 lakh

Mayor Sunita Dayal said that these eight projects are part of the city’s ongoing infrastructure development plan and that the tender process for the remaining road works is nearly complete. The foundation for those projects will also be laid soon, she added.