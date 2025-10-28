- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Tue, 28 Oct 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
A joint team comprising NITI Aayog, the State Planning Department, and Deloitte has identified key focus areas for 12 major sectors under the ‘Samarth Uttar Pradesh-Viksit Uttar Pradesh 2047’ Vision Document. Based on these focus areas, nodal departments will now prepare detailed roadmaps for their respective sectors, which will collectively shape the state government’s vision for a developed Uttar Pradesh by 2047.
The 12 sectors selected for the vision document include agriculture, livestock conservation, industrial development, IT and emerging technologies, tourism, urban and rural development, infrastructure, balanced regional development, social welfare, health, education, and security and good governance.
The responsibility of preparing sector-wise roadmaps has been assigned to Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of the respective departments. Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary (Planning Department), said that meetings will now be held with the departments on the identified focus areas, after which the roadmap preparation process will begin.
Meanwhile, the state government has received an overwhelming 57 lakh public suggestions for the vision document. Of these, 45 lakh suggestions came from rural areas and 12 lakh from urban regions. Notably, youth under 31 years of age contributed the most with around 28 lakh suggestions, followed by 26 lakh from people aged 31-60 years and 3 lakh from those above 60 years.
In terms of subject focus, agriculture reforms topped the list with 14.4 lakh suggestions, followed by education (13.4 lakh) and rural development (11.4 lakh). The top five districts contributing the highest number of suggestions were Jaunpur, Sambhal, Ghazipur, Pratapgarh, and Bijnor.