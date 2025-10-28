A joint team comprising NITI Aayog, the State Planning Department, and Deloitte has identified key focus areas for 12 major sectors under the ‘Samarth Uttar Pradesh-Viksit Uttar Pradesh 2047’ Vision Document. Based on these focus areas, nodal departments will now prepare detailed roadmaps for their respective sectors, which will collectively shape the state government’s vision for a developed Uttar Pradesh by 2047.

The 12 sectors selected for the vision document include agriculture, livestock conservation, industrial development, IT and emerging technologies, tourism, urban and rural development, infrastructure, balanced regional development, social welfare, health, education, and security and good governance.

The responsibility of preparing sector-wise roadmaps has been assigned to Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of the respective departments. Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary (Planning Department), said that meetings will now be held with the departments on the identified focus areas, after which the roadmap preparation process will begin.