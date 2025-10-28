Bengalru Tunnel Project: BJP MP from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday met Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and suggested scrapping the proposed tunnel road project in the city, while advocating the expansion of metro and suburban rail networks to ease congestion.

Describing the hour-long meeting with Shivakumar—who also oversees Bengaluru development—as "very productive", Surya said discussions focused on sustainable transport solutions for the city. ALSO READ: Rajasthan Officer’s Wife Draws Rs 37.54 Lakh Salary Without Working A Day; How Her Husband Helped "We discussed in detail how expanding public transport is the only sustainable way to ensure effective commute and mobility in the city. I have requested that the amount of money proposed to be spent on the car-only tunnel project be diverted towards mass rapid transport systems like the metro. The goal of our policy should be to move more people rather than more cars," Surya told reporters in Bengaluru.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Montha: Heavy Rain In Andhra, Tamil Nadu And Odisha As Landfall Nears; Trains, Flight Services Affected | UPDATES Shivakumar, however, has maintained that the proposed tunnel road—from Silk Board to Hebbal—would "transform mobility" in Bengaluru. According to him, the 16.75-km signal-free tunnel would allow commuters to bypass over 25 traffic bottlenecks, saving more than 45 minutes of travel time daily. The route would also provide direct access to the city's IT corridor.

Citing the government's own Detailed Project Report (DPR), Surya pointed out that about 1,800 vehicles could travel per hour in each direction through the tunnel. "But if the same effort is made to build a metro or MRTS line, close to 69,000 people can be transported per hour in the same direction. The only sustainable solution for Bengaluru is public transport, and he (Shivakumar) wholeheartedly agrees that metro and suburban rail are the only long-term ways to decongest the city," the MP said.

ALSO READ: Delhi Horror: After Sonam, Muskan, Now Sushmita Kills Husband For Lover; Unimaginable Plot With 'Pills And Electrocution' Surya also proposed introducing dedicated loop buses with exclusive lanes along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to reduce congestion.

"I have proposed that on the ORR, which is the most congested stretch today, we have two metro stations at either end—KR Puram and Silk Board. Between these, if dedicated loop buses run every five or ten minutes on exclusive lanes, it will help thousands reach their offices faster and ease the traffic burden," he said.

The MP further urged the deputy chief minister to appoint a chairperson for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA), describing it as a crucial body to coordinate between various transport agencies. "I have requested him that BMLTA should get a chairperson and be empowered. I have also requested that our footpaths and roads need top priority. We should take this up in mission mode to make Bengaluru's footpaths the best in the country," Surya said.

Outlining his broader vision, Surya said Bengaluru should have 300 km of metro lines with a 3-minute frequency and 300 km of suburban rail to ensure affordable, efficient public transport for all. "Money should be spent on sustainable projects that provide long-term solutions, not short-term band-aid fixes," he said. On concerns that the proposed tunnel could affect Lalbagh, Surya said Shivakumar had assured him that no damage would be caused to the botanical garden.

"He also assured me that no commercial establishment would come up at the Lalbagh site, as mentioned in some reports," Surya said. He reiterated that opposition to the tunnel project was not just on environmental grounds but also due to concerns over the high cost and limited benefits.

Shivakumar, he said, will hold another meeting next week with officials, ORR industry representatives and CEOs, and has invited him to participate and present his ideas. "I am grateful that he showed such sincerity in listening. I hope this bipartisan approach to sustainably fixing Bengaluru's traffic problems will yield results," Surya added.

Responding to government criticism that he had not done enough to address the city's traffic issues, the MP said, "Political attacks, asking questions of the government—these will continue because that's our job. But as responsible citizens, we must support good ideas."

He said the opposition would fully support the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project, describing it as vital for improving mobility in Bengaluru. However, Surya made it clear that his opposition to the Rs 47,000-crore tunnel road project would continue. "Our opposition to the tunnel road will continue because if you are investing Rs 47,000 crore for 35 km of road, how will another 35 km solve Bengaluru's traffic problem?" he asked.

"The focus," Surya said, "must be on long-term, sustainable transport systems such as the metro and suburban rail networks, not expensive road projects." (Note: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Daily Jagran staff. Credit: PTI)