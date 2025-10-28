In a major reshuffle in the UP Education sector, the Department of Secondary Education has announced new postings for six Additional Directors of Education and eight Joint Directors of Education. Some of these officials have been sent on deputation to the Department of Basic Education.

Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, Director of the State Institute of Science Education, Prayagraj; Ram Sharan Singh, who was awaiting posting in the Department of Secondary Education; Kamta Ram Pal, in-charge Additional Director of Education at the Directorate of Basic Education, Prayagraj; and Vishnu Shyam Dwivedi, Principal of CTE Lucknow, have been sent on deputation to the Department of Basic Education. These officials have not yet been assigned new responsibilities.

Bhagwati Singh, the in-charge Secretary of the Board of Secondary Education, Prayagraj, has been made the permanent Secretary of the board. Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, posted as the Divisional Joint Director of Education in Kanpur, has been appointed as the Additional Director of Education (Vocational Education) at the Camp Office, Lucknow.

Additionally, Anandkar Pandey, in-charge Joint Director of Education for Basti division; Udaybhan, in-charge for Mirzapur; and Satish Singh, in-charge for Gorakhpur, have been promoted to the post of Joint Director of Education in their respective divisions.

Ajay Kumar Singh, Principal of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Lucknow, and Vibha Shukla, Principal of DIET Unnao, have been sent on deputation to the Department of Basic Education.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Traffic Advisory: THESE Routes Affected In Goregaon East Till October 31 For India Maritime Week; Check Alternative Routes

Mahendra Kumar Singh, Principal of DIET Pilibhit, has been posted as the Joint Director of Education (Finance, Directorate of Education, Prayagraj). Vivek Nautiyal, serving as the Deputy Director of Education at the Camp Office, Lucknow, has been promoted to Joint Director of Education (Samagra Shiksha, Secondary).