Mumbai Traffic Advisory: The Mumbai Traffic Police have implemented traffic restrictions in the western suburbs due to the ongoing ‘India Maritime Week’ exhibition at NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon East. The event, which began on October 27, will continue until October 31 and is expected to draw large crowds, including several VVIPs and dignitaries.

To ensure smooth vehicular movement, restrictions will be in place daily between 8 AM and 10 PM during the exhibition period. Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Vehicles Restricted On THESE Routes Traffic authorities have announced that all types of vehicles will be barred from travelling between Mrinaltai Gore Junction and the NESCO gap, except emergency services, VVIP convoys and vehicles belonging to local residents. In addition, right turns from Mrinaltai Gore Junction towards NESCO gap via Ram Mandir Road have been closed. The service road from Hub Mall towards NESCO and Jaycoach Junction will also remain shut for the duration.

Meanwhile, the road stretch from NESCO gap to Mrinaltai Gore Junction has been converted into a one-way route to ease congestion. Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Alternative Routes Motorists approaching from Ram Mandir direction are advised to use alternate routes via Mrinaltai Gore Flyover, Mahananda Dairy, Western Express Highway (South Service Road), Jaycoach Junction and JVLR Junction. From JVLR, they can proceed towards Powai or Mumbai city through the Western Express Highway routes.

Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Parking Restrictions Parking restrictions are also in effect around the exhibition venue. Parking is prohibited along the Western Express Highway (both directions), NESCO Service Road, Ghas Bazaar Road, Trauma Care Hospital Service Road, and near Mahananda Dairy, Vanrai Police Station, Nirlon Company, and Ashok Nagar Service Roads. Only police and emergency vehicles will be exempted.