Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, likening him to an anaconda with an insatiable hunger that has coiled itself around Mumbai's treasury.

Shinde's remark came a day after Thackeray dubbed Union Home Minister Amit Shah an anaconda who wants to swallow Mumbai.

Talking to reporters, the deputy chief minister said, "Those who dub (others) an anaconda are anacondas themselves who have coiled themselves around Mumbai's treasury. The peculiarity of this anaconda is that its stomach is never full."

"They have swallowed Mumbai, its treasury, many plots, even the 'khichdi' for patients (during the COVID-19 pandemic). They indulged in corruption in body bags, and even in the silt of the Mithi River. The hunger of this anaconda is insatiable," he said, referring to the alleged scams the Opposition party is accused of being involved in.