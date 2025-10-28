Delhi Cloud Seeding: The first cloud-seeding trial took place on Tuesday in various parts of Delhi, including Burari and Karol Bagh. A specially equipped Cessna aircraft flew in from Kanpur to carry out the operation.

Officials stated that Delhi could experience artificial rainfall shortly. The trial is part of the Delhi government's larger plan to combat rising air pollution levels during the winter season.

A plane carrying scientists took off from Kanpur to attempt cloud seeding and inducing artificial rain in Delhi's Burari area on Tuesday, said an official of IIT-Kanpur.

"The plane with two passengers took off at 12.20 pm and it will take about two-and-a-half hours to reach Delhi," said an official of IIT Kanpur Media Cell.

What Is Cloud Seeding?

Cloud seeding involves artificially generating rainfall by introducing specific particles, such as silver iodide crystals or salt-based compounds, into moisture-laden clouds. Aircraft are used to disperse these particles, which condense smaller cloud droplets into larger raindrops, potentially leading to precipitation.