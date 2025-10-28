A video of BJP MLA Ravi Negi has gone viral on social media during the Chhath festival in Delhi. In the clip, Negi is seen filming a reel on the banks of the Yamuna River when he suddenly slips and falls into the water.

A man accompanying him tried to stop the fall but couldn't prevent it. Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha took a swipe at the BJP, writing, “This is BJP MLA Ravi Negi, who has crossed all limits of lies. Rhetoric has now become their profession. Perhaps, fed up with this politics of lies and pretense, Mother Yamuna herself called them to her side.”

The video has been widely shared across platforms like X, Facebook, and Instagram, drawing reactions and memes from users.

Meanwhile, Amid the Chhath Puja festivities, the AAP on Sunday accused the BJP of creating a "fake" Yamuna ghat with filtered water for Prime Minister Narendra Modi while devotees have to stand in the polluted river.

The BJP hit back, terming the AAP's allegations "a shameful model of political frustration".