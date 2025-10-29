- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
Parents waiting for nursery and other entry-level admissions in Delhi’s private schools for the 2026-27 academic session may soon receive clarity, as the Directorate of Education (DoE) is expected to release the complete admission schedule next month.
Last year, the DoE announced the admission calendar on November 11, with the application process commencing on November 28. This time, parents are particularly anxious about the age criteria, following the Directorate’s recent directive setting the minimum age for Class 1 admissions at six years.
For the current year, admissions to Class 1 will continue under the existing structure, allowing children aged between five and six years. However, from the 2026-27 session, the Directorate will implement the revised age norms aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The foundational stage will now comprise Nursery, KG, and Class 1.
The revised age criteria will be as follows:
-Nursery (Balvatika-1): 3-4 years
-Lower KG (Balvatika-2): 4-5 years
-Upper KG (Balvatika-3): 5-6 years
-Class 1: 6-7 years
The Directorate has also clarified that for the 2026-27 session, children must have completed the minimum age by March 31, 2026, ensuring that a child entering Nursery at three years of age progresses to Class 1 at six.