Parents waiting for nursery and other entry-level admissions in Delhi’s private schools for the 2026-27 academic session may soon receive clarity, as the Directorate of Education (DoE) is expected to release the complete admission schedule next month.

Last year, the DoE announced the admission calendar on November 11, with the application process commencing on November 28. This time, parents are particularly anxious about the age criteria, following the Directorate’s recent directive setting the minimum age for Class 1 admissions at six years.