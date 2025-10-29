DA Hike News: The government has revised Industrial Dearness Allowance (IDA) rates for Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) employees, effective October 1, 2025. According to the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), the revised rates will be applicable to all PSU employees, from board-level executives to those below the rank of non-unionised supervisors.

The IDA revision covers employees on the 1987, 1992, 1997, 2007, and 2017 pay scales, ensuring uniform applicability across PSU pay structures.

Revised IDA Rates For Employees On 1987 Pay Scale

- The government has announced that the average All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) for this quarter is 9611, Jagran.com reported.

- Under the system, a 178-point increase would result in an increment of Rs 356 (calculated at Rs 2 per point).

- As a result, the total Industrial Dearness Allowance (IDA) for employees on the 1987 pay scale will now be Rs 17,812.

IDA For Employees On 1992 Pay Scale

DA rates for employees on the 1992 pay scale are fixed based on the different pay ranges.

Basic Pay up to Rs 3,500

- DA Percentage: 774.50 per cent

- Minimum DA: Rs 17,024

Basic Pay Rs 3,500 to Rs 6,500

- DA Percentage: 580.90 per cent

- Minimum DA: Rs 27,108

Basic Pay Rs 6,500 to Rs 9,500

- DA Percentage: 464.70 per cent

- Minimum DA: Rs 37,759

Basic Pay above Rs 9,500

- DA Percentage: 387.20 per cent

- Minimum DA: Rs 44,147

IDA For Employees In 1997, 2007 And 2017 Pay Scale

1997 Pay Scale

- New DA Rate: 462.70 per cent

2007 Pay Scale

New DA Rate: 233.20 per cent

2017 Pay Scale

- New DA Rate: 51.80 per cent

New DA Rates To Be Implemented From October 1

All the ministries and departments have been instructed to communicate the revised DA rates to Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) under their jurisdiction. This is to ensure that the Dearness Allowance is paid as per the new rates from October 1, 2025.