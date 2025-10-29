- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 09:14 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
The festive rush at Delhi’s major railway stations has now subsided, leading to the restoration of regular operations. Temporary measures such as the suspension of parcel services and platform changes had been implemented earlier to manage heavy passenger traffic during Diwali and Chhath Puja.
At New Delhi Railway Station, platforms for 17 trains had been temporarily reassigned to prevent overcrowding on platforms and foot overbridges. Railway officials have announced that these trains will resume operation from their original platforms starting October 31, and parcel services have also been reinstated.
Trains Returning to Original Platforms from October 31:
-New Delhi-Jaynagar Swatantrata Senani Express (12562) - Platform 13
-Jaynagar-New Delhi Swatantrata Senani Express (12561) - Platform 12
-Bikaner-Sealdah AC Duronto (12260) - Platform 13
-New Delhi-Aligarh EMU (64110) - Platform 13
-Ghaziabad-New Delhi EMU (64429) - Platform 13
-Rohtak-New Delhi Intercity (14324) - Platform 07
-Old Delhi-Saharanpur Passenger (54473) - Platform 15
-Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi (12046) - Platform 02
-Kanpur Central-New Delhi Shatabdi (12033) - Platform 02
-Ghaziabad-New Delhi EMU (64425) - Platform 13
-New Delhi-Ghaziabad (64432) - Platform 13
-Dehradun-New Delhi Shatabdi (12056) - Platform 10
-New Delhi-Daulatpur Chowk Jan Shatabdi (12057) - Platform 10
-Ghaziabad-Palwal EMU (64052) - Platform 02
-Palwal-Ghaziabad (64057) - Platform 02
-New Delhi-Rajgir Shramjeevi Express (12392) - Platform 08
-New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Uttar Sampark Kranti Express (12445) - Platform 15